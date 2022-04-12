featured breaking NWS extends Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Angelina; Tornado Watch in effect until 2 a.m. The Lufkin Daily News Apr 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, has extended an earlier Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Angelina and surrounding counties until 9:45 p.m.At 8:48 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Kilgore to 11 miles northwest of Kennard, moving east at 50 mph.Seventy mph wind gusts and penny-size hail will be possible with this storm. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.Impacted locations include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Hudson, Alto, Wells and Pollok.A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 2 a.m. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.Chances for thunderstorms will remain across the area on Wednesday ahead of cold front. Some of these storms may be severe, with all modes of severe weather possible.Heavy rainfall also will remain a possibility, which could lead to localized flooding.Dry weather is expected on Thursday, but thunderstorm chances will return by Friday and through the upcoming weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thunderstorm Meteorology National Weather Service Warning Watch Tornado Storm Hail Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAffidavit: Man arrested on charge of bestialityLufkin man flown to Tyler hospital after motorcycle crash in NacogdochesBoard suspends license of doctor accused of molesting childGordon out as SFA presidentCounty to consider holding Flournoy responsible for actions displayed during recent public hearingConflicting views on display at Walker hearingCourt holds Flournoy in contempt for actions on April 5Fan favorite Mashaka passes away at Ellen Trout ZooEDITORIAL: Scattershots: A win for Sam Rayburn, a sad display by Flournoy and the passing of a zoo favoriteTwo LISD teachers receive $10,000 education award Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
