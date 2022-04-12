Weather alert

The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, has extended an earlier Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Angelina and surrounding counties until 9:45 p.m.

At 8:48 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Kilgore to 11 miles northwest of Kennard, moving east at 50 mph.

Seventy mph wind gusts and penny-size hail will be possible with this storm. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

Impacted locations include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Hudson, Alto, Wells and Pollok.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 2 a.m. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Chances for thunderstorms will remain across the area on Wednesday ahead of cold front. Some of these storms may be severe, with all modes of severe weather possible.

Heavy rainfall also will remain a possibility, which could lead to localized flooding.

Dry weather is expected on Thursday, but thunderstorm chances will return by Friday and through the upcoming weekend.