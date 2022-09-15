20220915-news-forest_fest_1.jpg

Midwest Rides carnival workers set up the Ferris wheel Wednesday evening for the Texas State Forest Festival at the George H. Henderson, Jr. Exposition Center.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

East Texans can enjoy a multitude of activities, including a new carnival, when the Texas State Forest Festival kicks off its 38th year at 5 p.m. today.

Midwest Rides' merry-go-round horses are ready for riders at the Texas State Forest Festival Wednesday evening at the George H. Henderson, Jr. Exposition Center.

The festival and carnival are open from 5-10 p.m. today at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center. General admission tickets are $8. Festival hours are 5-10 p.m. today and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

