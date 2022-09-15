East Texans can enjoy a multitude of activities, including a new carnival, when the Texas State Forest Festival kicks off its 38th year at 5 p.m. today.
The festival and carnival are open from 5-10 p.m. today at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center. General admission tickets are $8. Festival hours are 5-10 p.m. today and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A new carnival is making its inaugural appearance at the festival this year, but has been booked for the next couple of years, according to Tara Watson-Watkins, president and CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re excited to have a new carnival in town,” she said. “The starting year, it’s a little bit smaller, but come next year, we will have all of the pieces of their entire carnival.”
The carnival includes all types of attractions such as a fun slide, a merry-go-round, a tornado ride and, of course, a Ferris wheel.
“They’ve got all types of rides that will flip you and spin you and make you as dizzy as you want to be,” Watkins said.
Festival-goers also can enjoy a number of carnival delicacies including candy apples, snow cones, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corn dogs and lemonade.
Tickets for the carnival rides can be purchased at $1.50 per ticket, or individuals can buy 16 tickets for $20. The size of a ride will determine how many tickets it will cost.
“I’m really excited,’’ Watkins said. ‘‘This is a really nice family, they have been doing this all of their lives. It’s generational, they are the nicest group,and I look forward to working with them over the next three years and continuing to make the Forest Festival bigger and bigger every year.”
Along with the carnival, festival-goers can check out the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the Extreme Raptors Show at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and the Pirates of the Sky: Nerveless Nocks at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The 2022 Corporate Challenge Field Day will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. tonight, featuring participants competing in an egg race, tug of war, a sack race, a hoola race, a 50-yard dash and hop ball. All funds raised will go to innovative educational grants for teachers at Lufkin ISD.
Jackson Pigg will take the Swingin’ Axe Stage — in The Beer Garden — at 7 p.m., and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Dancers will perform in the main arena at 7:45 p.m.
