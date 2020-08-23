Lufkin police arrested three Lufkin teens Saturday after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint before leading officers on a high-speed chase, according to a press release from LPD media relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
The suspects have been identified as Jacorey Glenn, Akeem Hurts and Isisah Sheppard, all 17 years old.
Hurts was the driver in the five-minute chase, with top speeds reaching roughly 90 mph, the release states.
At 2:54 p.m., a man called 911 to say he had just been robbed at gunpoint by three black males in the parking lot of On the Road on Chestnut Street at Bartmess Drive, according to the release.
The victim said he was supposed to meet the suspects to buy some shoes, but that when he got in their vehicle to make the purchase, the teens pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and demanded he empty his pockets and remove the shoes he was wearing, the release states.
The victim got out of the gold Chevy Impala with paper tags unharmed before the suspects allegedly fled the scene on Bartmess Drive.
Within just a few minutes, officers spotted the suspect vehicle inbound on East Denman Avenue. When Officer Carter Willmon initiated a traffic stop, the suspects refused to pull over, then turned into the Englewood subdivision and accelerated to more than 70 mph, according to the release.
The pursuit, which started at 3:03 p.m., went through the Englewood subdivision into the Lufkin Land area, down Atkinson Drive and back into Lufkin Land, where it ended five minutes later. Police believe the suspects kept returning to Lufkin Land because two of them live there, while the third suspect lives a few blocks from the area.
The suspects bailed out of the vehicle after turning onto Garvan Street from Paul Avenue to avoid spike strips. The car then crashed into a ditch as the suspects allegedly fled on foot. Officers ran each of them down, and by 3:12 p.m., they were all in custody.
After taking the suspects into custody, officers recovered the stolen cash, the sawed-off shotgun, a 9mm pistol, marijuana and digital scales, the release states.
One of the suspects also was in possession of the keys to an Infiniti that was reported stolen in the county earlier this week, according to the release. Lufkin police recovered the vehicle Saturday morning after someone reported it as being abandoned at Missionary Baptist Church on Scarborough Street.
Glenn, Hurts and Sheppard are all charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle. Additional charges are pending.
