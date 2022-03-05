Last week, Texans from every corner of the state celebrated our Independence Day.
Let us never forget that momentous day on March 2, 1836, when 59 Texas delegates met at Washington-on-the-Brazos and declared our independence from the tyrannical government of Mexico.
With the final battle of the Texas Revolution occurring at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, the Republic of Texas was born. Texas remained a sovereign state until 1846, at which time it was annexed and became the 28th state admitted to the Union.
That same vision of freedom and pride for which our ancestors fought so fiercely continues to this day. Each one of us bears a responsibility to preserve and share our legacy as we work to build an even brighter Texas for our children and future generations of Texans. God bless Texas!
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
With the primary election behind us, I wanted to highlight our next two upcoming elections in May. Any candidate who did not receive more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary election will be competing in the runoff election on May 24. Early voting for these races will be from May 16-20.
Separately, on May 7, there will be a statewide election to consider two constitutional amendments. Early voting for this election will take place from April 25-May 1. Expect to hear more about the two constitutional amendments in a future column.
Please mark these dates on your calendar so you don’t miss your opportunity to have your voice heard.
Recently, a new federal program has been made available to low-income households seeking to obtain affordable internet service. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. The program is available to anyone whose income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.
The Federal Communications Commission lists 111 participating providers in Texas, and some providers are responding with plans that cost nothing for eligible households.
With broadband expansion in the early stages of development, I highly encourage all who are eligible to capitalize on this cost-saving opportunity. For more information on the Affordable Connectivity Program and how to apply, visit: acpbenefit.org.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762. Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will be posting regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and sharing information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.