LUFKIN — More than $42 billion of federal funding for high-speed internet hinges on a map that state and local leaders say is “clearly” flawed.

Released last month, the map offers household-level information about who lacks access to reliable, high-speed internet. Now, as the deadline to dispute the accuracy of the nationwide map is quickly approaching, state Comptroller Glenn Hegar has asked the federal government for more time.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/12/13/texas-glenn-hegar-broadband-maps-delay/.

