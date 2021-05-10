Lufkin police on Monday identified the victims of two separate incidents on Mother’s Day.
The 10-year-old boy who was hit by a car while sneaking out to buy a gift for his mother was identified as Diego Velasquez.
He told officers his mom did not know he had left their home on Church Street because he wanted to surprise her with a card and candy. Diego made his purchase at Dollar General in Chestnut Village and was crossing the street to go home when the accident occurred.
Diego suffered an open, compound fracture and was taken to a local hospital. He was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where he underwent surgery, according to his father, Santos Velasquez.
Diego’s mother, Yanira, is with him in Houston as he continues his recovery.
A Go Fund Me page has been created by Diego’s sister to help with medical expenses. That page can be found at https://gofund.me/b8cd03aa.
The driver in a fatal one-vehicle rollover accident was identified as Jose Diaz, 21, of Lufkin.
He was pronounced dead at the scene in the northbound lane on Loop 287 following a lengthy extrication by Lufkin Fire Department.
