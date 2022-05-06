A mother’s introduction to mom-hood is a dubious one, to say the least.
She doesn’t find out she’s pregnant from one of those cute little phone notifications. No “ding, ding, you’re expecting, congratulations!”
How does she find out?
She pukes. Yeah. Morning sickness. A baby’s way of moving in and taking over. It’s like the little creature is already going through his or her dresser drawers inside Mom’s belly and throwing out stuff he or she doesn’t want.
What a way to discover such a beautiful event. Blowing chunks.
Next comes a list of things Mom’s prohibited from doing while pregnant. Before she’s even got a due date, she gets a list of “don’ts.” Kid’s already wrecking a grown woman’s life.
Kid’s just getting started.
Then comes the pregnancy, where the adorable little lizard creature begins romping all over internal organs. Trying to sleep, Mom? Just let me finish tap-dancing on your bladder or doing back flips up against your rib cage.
Finally, the big day arrives, and the baby’s ready to head out (get it?). Mom now has to push something basically the size of a football out a door the size of a nickel. They call that “natural” childbirth, but I fail to see anything natural about it. If the “natural” method isn’t viable, the kid’s gonna have to climb out a window instead of using the door. How does the window get there?
Doc’s gotta cut a hole in Mom’s belly, fish around inside until he or she finds something that feels like a baby, and yank it out.
So now Mom finally gets to meet the little beast causing her so much misery for months. Gonna be a cute little thing, right?
Wrong. Whatever the doc hands the new mama looks like something from a horror movie. It’s covered with gunk — my kids looked like little extras from a zombie movie — and it’s wearing a placenta for a hat on its little cone head. Sadly, that won’t be the weirdest thing the kid puts on his or her head over the next few years.
Somehow, Mom’s gonna reach for the nasty little critter anyway. She’ll even sport an expression of pure love. Imagine how much more love she’d show if they’d hose off the baby first.
After totally trashing Mom’s body, the baby makes its exit — and proceeds to steal Mom’s identity on the way out. Whatever Mom’s given name was before then is going to disappear. She’s going to be “Mom, Mommy, Mama, Mother” — until the teenage years, when her exasperated child refers to her as “Bruh” or other names. As Mom raises the child, no matter where she goes — to the child’s school or other events — nobody will call her by her name. She’ll be “Little Bubba or Bubbajean’s Mom.”
One day much later, the very same body-wrecking baby is going to reach adulthood and move out of the house about as fast as he or she moved out of the womb.
Finally, Mom can relax. Her work is done, right?
Not even close.
There’ll be phone calls all hours of the day and night. No matter how old the “babies” get, when things aren’t going right, there’s only one person who can fix it, and it’s not a therapist or handyman. It’s Mom.
And when the former “babies” begin having their own kids, Mom may as well have “OBGYN” stamped next to her name. The kids kind of figure, “If Mom survived with me, she must know something about this baby stuff.”
I don’t recall ever seeing any warnings or fine print notifying moms that from the first morning she spends yakking up her breakfast, her life is changed forever. No off days. No vacations from mom-ing. No breaks during the “sunset” years. She’s Mom all the way to the end — and even after. I know women whose mothers passed away years ago. It doesn’t stop the yearning to connect. My wife still has recipe cards in her mom’s handwriting. She says she can hear her mother’s voice every time she reads them. If they had cell service in heaven, I bet my bride would still call her mom.
And because she’s still here, my lovely wife/mom takes phone calls every day from our daughters — two of whom currently are pregnant. One has two little ones with another on the way. They’ve got Mom/OBGYN on speed dial.
For some reason, my wife absolutely loves it. She’s weird like that.
So for all you moms out there, take this as a massive salute and a big tip of the cap. As a guy, I can honestly say that if we men were the ones responsible for giving birth, the world’s population would be a whole lot smaller. We guys have no desire to puke on demand or feel something roaming around inside us like a bad burrito we had for lunch.
We sure don’t even want to think of how to get those little baby freaks out of our bodies.
All you moms deserve all the credit, and I hope this Sunday you get it.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.
Sorry I made you puke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.