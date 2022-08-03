When some of us were growing up, we looked forward with great anticipation to shopping for school supplies, scouring all the local stores for the perfect lunch kit and pencil box each year. As we grew older, it was that “must have” item of back-to-school clothing we needed, whether it be a ridiculously expensive pair of Guess jeans for the girls, Nikes for the boys or Swatch watches and Coca-Cola shirts for us all.
Only, of course, that really wasn’t the case for all of us.
Some kids showed up to school with cigar boxes for their broken crayons, unfashionable hand-me-downs and cheap Chuck Taylors before they were cool (and while they were still cheap).
Some didn’t have a cool lunch box — or any lunch at all. And we all knew who was on “free lunch” because they had to show a card to get it.
My how times have changed, at least in Angelina County.
That’s why we offer a toast to the many organizations, community partners, volunteers and school districts that do everything they can to ensure our local students start the school year off not only on the right foot but in a new pair of shoes to boot.
We’re so blessed to live in a community where no kid should have to worry about having a new backpack, all the needed supplies, a nice haircut and the necessary school uniform pieces. The Junior League of Lufkin’s Back to School Bonanza, which was held for the 13th year, provides all those things as well as health-related services.
PrimeTime Rentals also held its second Back 2 School Giveaway last weekend, offering food, fun and entertainment for kids while organizers distributed backpacks full of supplies.
Dozens of community partners and more than 100 volunteers combined to make those two events a success.
The Family Crisis Center was rounding up school supplies through Friday of last week for its drive to benefit its rotating clientele throughout the year.
Meanwhile, there are still some upcoming opportunities for those in need to prepare their kids for school.
■ The ninth annual Back To School Bash is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jones Park. Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided to students in attendance, and $5 haircuts and free nachos, hotdogs and drinks also will be available for kids.
■ The Deep East Texas Resource Center will be hosting a Back to School Kids Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at its facility at 105 Lofton St. School supplies and backpacks will be given out, and fun activities and education, door prizes, and food and “cool lunch ideas” also will be provided.
■ Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene is holding a Back to School Summer Block Party at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, featuring a backpack giveaway, live worship, food, games and a water slide. Parents must register for the backpack giveaway by Friday at tinyurl.com/7bfy2chz.
We’re sure there are more back-to-school giveaways hosted by other local organizations and churches, and we want to take this opportunity to thankyou all. Shoot us an email at news@lufkindailynews.com with all the pertinent details for inclusion in our East Texas news briefs.
In addition, several Angelina County schools have stepped up to ease the burden on families preparing their children for the start of the school year.
Central and Diboll ISDs will be providing all school supplies for their students, and with a couple exceptions, Huntington, Wells and Zavalla ISDs will furnish most supplies outside of backpacks. St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School also will provide the bulk of its school supplies.
Most of our schools offer a free or reduced-price lunch plan. And all students will be served free breakfast and lunch at Diboll and Lufkin schools, while Central will be providing its students with free breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Meanwhile, the East Texas Food Bank’s BackPack Program will provide participating students each Friday with backpacks filled with nutritious, kid-friendly items to help them get through the weekend before school meal programs resume on Monday.
There are many other organizations that help ensure our youth receive that most basic of school supplies: food to fuel them through the day. Again, we take this opportunity to let you know how much we appreciate you all.
Let us know about any upcoming food drives so we can help spread the word.
We couldn’t be prouder to live in an area with so many caring and generous hearts for helping others. Our prayer is that through all your various combined efforts, each of our students will have their best school year yet.
