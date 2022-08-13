The Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department is receiving $10,000 from Georgia-Pacific to update its fire trucks and equipment. From the left are firefighters Mike Cobb, Cody Warner, Ken Hughes, Zack Ivie, Colter Perry, firehouse mascot River, Micah Hughes, Matt Hughes, Thomas Hughes and Myrton Thompson, Georgia-Pacific lumber plant manager.
The Livingston Volunteer Fire Department is receiving $5,000 from Georgia-Pacific. The funds will be used to obtain additional rescue equipment and help toward the purchase of a new pumper unit. From the left are George Standley, Georgia-Pacific Camden plywood plant manager; Craig Jones, firefighter; John Haynes, assistant fire chief; Josh Mohler, fire marshal; and Myrton Thompson, Georgia-Pacific Camden lumber plant manager.
Georgia-Pacific is hoping to give some relief to area firefighters as they continue to battle an active fire season in Texas.
The extreme hot weather has resulted in fire departments seeing a significant spike in brush fires — and with limited resources — most volunteer fire departments are feeling the heat when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly during one of the driest seasons in the state’s history.
“Georgia-Pacific understands the vital role volunteer firefighters have in East Texas communities,” said Yana Ogletree, Georgia-Pacific public affairs manager.
“For many years, Georgia-Pacific has invested in area volunteer fire departments, whether it is helping to purchase new tankers and life-saving equipment or funding training and operations.”
Recently, the local building products company donated $16,000 to volunteer fire departments in Corrigan, Livingston and Onalaska.
The Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department will use the $10,000 it received from Georgia-Pacific to upgrade its trucks.
“These funds come at a time when we have been inundated with brush fires,” said Jimmy McDonald, Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department chief.
“With limited equipment, high fuel costs and outfitting firefighters with the appropriate equipment, we can use all of the donations we can get.”
Despite the financial challenges small volunteer fire departments face on a regular basis, Corrigan is planning for the future and is raising funds for a new facility. According to McDonald, the department has secured land that will eventually be home to a new fire department.
Georgia-Pacific also is donating $5,000 to the Livingston Volunteer Fire Department. With a 37-member force, Livingston firefighters cover not only the city of Livingston, but approximately 250 square miles of Polk County.
“We actively work more than 500 calls each year while also providing backup to the other 10 departments located within the county,” said John Haynes, Livingston Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief.
“Georgia-Pacific’s contribution is significant and greatly appreciated. The funds will help us obtain more rescue equipment and they will provide additional capital to purchase a new pumper unit.”
Haynes said the new pumper truck, which will be used to take the pressure off an aging fleet, is scheduled to arrive in the fall.
Serving the Lake Livingston area, the Onalaska Fire Department is receiving a $1,000 donation from Georgia-Pacific to purchase equipment and training.
“Georgia-Pacific is a continuous supporter of local volunteer fire departments in Polk, Angelina and Sabine counties,’’ Ogletree said.
‘‘Georgia-Pacific is proud to partner with local firefighters who dedicate their lives to keeping our families, homes, and property safe. Thanks to their bravery and tireless efforts, we can all rest easier knowing help is only a phone call away.’’
