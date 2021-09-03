The dust hadn’t settled. The families hadn’t been notified.
The blood hadn’t even been mopped.
Before we had any real details of last week’s horrific suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul — before most of us even knew it had happened — there were talking heads flooding social media and the television airways with their opinions.
They didn’t know any more than the rest of us did. They were just spouting their opinions.
I have a good friend whose younger brother, a Marine, was there that day. I wanted so much to call my buddy and check on his sibling, but I knew from experience he and his family would be hovering over their phones waiting — and praying — for good news from their guy. They’d probably freeze every time their phones went off as they worried about whatever message was coming their way. My attempt at showing my concern would come off more as an intrusion.
Besides, we didn’t have all the facts.
Neither did the mouths on the microphones, but they weren’t about to let slide an opportunity to get on TV.
Those sleaze balls don’t miss a chance, do they? They jumped all over tragedy in an effort to draw attention to themselves. Suddenly, it was more about them and less about the dead.
Naturally, they were pointing fingers. It’s what they do. They blamed the current administration. They blamed military leadership in general. They all seemed to have something to say about the 13 U.S. troops (and the more than 60 Afghans) who died in the blast.
They made me want to puke.
I did some checking on the loudest ones. I wanted to see what they’d had do say over the entirety of the war in Afghanistan. I wanted to see if they’d expressed anywhere near the same outrage over the other nearly 2,500 American service members who have given their lives in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
Nope. Not a word. Absolutely nothing.
What made them suddenly grow so outraged?
Politics.
God. They make me sick.
For years, some of those same mouths blasted the need for us to end the war. It wasn’t so much because they had any skin in the game. Very few, if any of them, have ever served in the military. They have no children in uniform or in danger. They’ve never handed over a folded flag (I have) or unloaded a box of heartbreak from an aircraft delivering remains of a fallen member of our military (I’ve done that, too).
So why are they speaking?
Again, politics. Blasting current leadership apparently earns points from a specific base. Had the same incident occurred in previous administrations, I’ve no doubt we’d have heard nothing but crickets from those clowns.
There was never going to be a clean solution to the mess we stepped in 20 years ago. Afghanistan has never offered one in its entire history. Over the years, I’ve read everything I could find on the country and the latest war. I wanted to hear from those who witnessed everything firsthand. As the old Marine Corps axiom goes, “If you really want to know, ask a grunt.”
Not people thousands of miles away in Washington — or in a TV studio. Ask the people on the ground. They’re the ones seeing everything up close.
One of the most common themes I read — there were several variants — related how the Afghan people tended to “serve whoever is standing in front of them at the time.” It wasn’t a knock on those people. It was an observation steeped in our efforts to help those citizens build their own country. Our troops spent time, effort and money helping build some semblance of an infrastructure — including running water, serviceable roads and even schools. As long as our troops were there, things ran fairly smoothly. The people seemed grateful.
As soon as the troops moved out, however, insurgents moved in and destroyed everything. Those same American troops spoke of returning later to find their work demolished and the local citizens reverting to the way things were before. Their only other choice was to die.
The only answer was to establish a permanent American presence throughout the country. No one wanted to consider such a thing — not even the mouth-breathers currently screaming about the situation. Just a few years ago, they were calling for an end of the American presence.
Now they’re complaining about the end.
Politics and war have never mixed, yet they’ve always been intertwined. Wars don’t start because soldiers from different countries have grudges against one another. Wars start because of the pushes for power among leaders. The troops are merely the tools by which those leaders attempt to get what they want. An Afghan proverb states, “When the tiger kills, the jackal profits.”
Every official involved in the conflict going all the way back to 2001 deserves scrutiny — and, yes, any deserved criticisms.
Such a simple fact doesn’t excuse the sideshows — the attention hookers desperate for airtime. Their antics feel as if they’re standing on the caskets just so someone will see them.
It’s despicable.
The way the final days unfolded, with the Taliban moving in swiftly and decisively, highlighted just how effective our service men and women, along with their allies, have been over the past 20 years. They prevented such a thing for two decades. Not until they left could such a complete takeover happen. Our Air Force executed a Herculean and heroic task in evacuating everyone they could reach.
Our service men and women did everything we asked of them and much, much more.
Those brave people also ensured we wouldn’t endure another terrorist attack such as the Sept. 11, 2001, event. Whatever they did worked. However many sacrifices they made weren’t in vain.
Those should be the talking points. Those should be the emphasis.
But those won’t earn political points, will they?
Here’s another Afghan proverb: “The right answer to a fool is silence.”
In other words, we should ignore those fools and hope they’ll go away.
They won’t. Not as long as they get to be on TV.
