Exciting things are happening in the world of Lufkin arts and culture because what started as a short-term project related to cultural district planning has developed into a permanent, long-term coalition of local arts and cultural organizations.
Yes, the Angelina Arts Alliance, the Museum of East Texas, the Texas Forestry Museum, the Naranjo Museum of Natural History and the Ellen Trout Zoo have committed to joining forces with a shared spirit of collaboration, advocacy and mutual support for the long-term benefit of each organization.
These fabulous five cultural organizations, now known as the Lufkin Arts and Cultural group, will be meeting on a bi-monthly basis going forward. The purpose behind these meetings is to find ways to work together to raise awareness, increase interest, share opportunities and create cultural events that mutually benefit each organization and advocate for the overall cultural development of this community.
Together, the leaders behind these organizations have a tremendous amount of creative power and some exciting ideas about future events are happening now. In the future, you will see new partnerships, which means more cultural activities for you and your family to enjoy.
The group has a shared vision and mutual desire to increase the cultural activities in Lufkin, which will ultimately support ongoing efforts to secure a state-designated cultural district in Lufkin. And this effort is due in large part to Becca Chance, to whom we are deeply grateful for her courage, leadership and passion for the arts and culture in Lufkin.
Also, the Angelina Arts Alliance, in partnership with the city of Lufkin, will be applying to become a Texas Music Friendly community, a state program aimed at bolstering the Texas-based music industry. There are significant cultural and economic benefits behind supporting local and regional musicians.
Other exciting events are coming to The Pines Theater and the Temple Theater in the way of outstanding live performances. Tickets to upcoming performances make excellent stocking stuffers and we have performances for literally everyone.
Whether you are 9 or 90 years of age, shows like Croce Plays Croce, Brit Beat, Blue Man Group, Madagascar The Musical, the Underwater Bubble Show, the Malpass Brothers, Rob Schneider, Beautiful — The Carole King Musical, and An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry will surely deliver tremendous joy and lasting memories for you and your loved ones.
This Thanksgiving we are overcome with gratitude to live in a community that values and supports the arts. Lufkin has so much to offer, so please get out and experience all the many cultural offerings there are. You’ll be glad you did.
