Burn ban

As a result of the abundant fuel and extreme dry conditions in Angelina County, acting County Judge Keith Wright has issued a disaster declaration and burn ban, effective today.

Because the Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Angelina County is greater than 600, the use of all outdoor burning of any combustible material — with the exception of fireworks — has been prohibited.

