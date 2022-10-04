breaking featured Wright issues disaster declaration, burn ban across Angelina County By KAYLEY FRAZE/The Lufkin Daily News Kayley Fraze Author email Oct 4, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As a result of the abundant fuel and extreme dry conditions in Angelina County, acting County Judge Keith Wright has issued a disaster declaration and burn ban, effective today.Because the Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Angelina County is greater than 600, the use of all outdoor burning of any combustible material — with the exception of fireworks — has been prohibited.The ban and declaration will last for seven days unless the Angelina County Commissioners Court decides to extend it. The burn ban then will last as long as conditions do, Wright said.Those who violate this order subsequently or flagrantly may be prosecuted at the discretion of a peace officer or fire chief sent to investigate the nature of the fire. Kayley Fraze's email address iskayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Angelina County Burn Ban Ban Keith Wright Declaration Angelina County Law Disaster County Commissioners Court Kayley Fraze Author email Follow Kayley Fraze Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin police arrest man accused of burning childGuilty plea brings peace to family of Huntington murder victimJames 'Bull' Durham arrested on assault accusationsAuthorities charge son, his wife with murder in deaths of missing Trinity County coupleFormer SFA dean hit, killed by bikeTrial set for December for jail's longest serving inmateTwo flown to Tyler, three others taken to local hospitals Thursday after four-vehicle crash on Highway 103Man sentenced for gas pump skimmer schemeFormer SFA dean hit, killed by bikeLETTER: Vengeful, hostile acts Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
