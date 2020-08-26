TxDOT is reminding the public to stay alert to traffic signals that may not work in the case of power outages and possible flooded roadways during Hurricane Laura.
Traffic signals that are not working due to electrical power outages should be treated as a four-way stop intersection.
“It is likely with possible power outages that motorists could encounter signal lights that are not operating,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “Motorists must stop at the intersection before proceeding. A blacked-out traffic signal is the same as a four-way stop.”
Motorists also should stay alert for flooded roadways and never drive through flooded areas. If barricades are set, do not attempt to drive around them.
Drivers should remain alert beginning tonight through Thursday. Power outages and downed trees could cause some roadways to be blocked. TxDOT crews will respond and clear the roadways as soon as it is safe to do so.
“We are currently working 12-hour shifts and will continue this work schedule until the roadways are clear and open,” said Oaks. “We encourage people to stay off the road, if possible. Once the storm passes and motorists begin to move about, we urge them to stay alert for TxDOT and emergency workers responding to this emergency. Give them room to work and slow down.”
Visit drivetexas.org for statewide road closures. Follow the Lufkin District alerts on Twitter at TxDOT Lufkin. For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
