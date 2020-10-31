Harold’s House’s annual designer purse bingo is just around the corner, and this year it’s going to be a drive-in event.
Executive director Annie Henderson said the board made the difficult decision to cancel the traditional bingo event with the hope of hosting a drive-in bingo where people can come in the safety of their cars to social distance while they play.
“We opened it up, and instead of just designer purses, we have other prizes so it can be more of a family event, or still a girl’s night out. Men can come, too — we have coolers and grills and lots of other prizes,” Henderson said.
The event is Harold’s House’s main source of fundraising every year, providing unrestricted funds that can go straight to their direct services. Henderson said it fills in the gaps that are left between some of the grants the organization receives.
On the night of, every car will have a tailgate area that will be socially distanced from the next area. Fajita dinner boxes with the works, including desserts, will be available.
“They’ll have that hour beforehand where we’ll have music playing over the speakers, and they can tailgate and hang out before the games start,” Henderson said.
Danny Merrell will be emceeing once again and he will lead the start of games at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
The organization is also raffling a Louis Vuitton purse and a Browning rifle, with the drawing held that night.
Henderson said she and the staff are excited for the event. In addition to having fun and raising money, the event provides good exposure for the organization.
Harold’s House is a nonprofit Children’s Advocacy Center that strives to lessen the trauma of children suffering sexual and physical abuse and neglect by assisting them and their families through a multidisciplinary team approach with law enforcement, Child Protective Services, mental health professionals and court officials in Angelina, Nacogdoches and Sabine counties.
“During the night, we usually talk about what we do and how we make a difference in the community,” said Ashley Cook, community education director. “It’s an opportunity to let a lot of people know not just that they’re having fun but that they’re also knowing that it’s for a good cause. It’s to support children who are suffering sexual and physical abuse.”
Cook said they know it has been a really rough year for so many people, but the organization is offering people a chance to come out, have some fun and support a worthy cause.
“We appreciate everyone’s support,” Cook said. “The community has always done a really amazing job at supporting us at bingo.”
