One woman died Wednesday night following a three-vehicle accident on North Timberland Drive, according to Lufkin police.
A husband and wife were in two separate vehicles southbound on Timberland Drive — the husband in a white Cadillac Escalade with their three children and the wife following behind him in a Jeep Liberty — when they moved into the turn lane to turn left onto Nesbitt Street, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
As the vehicles sat in the turn lane, a gray Nissan Altima veered into the Cadillac head-on from the northbound lane. The impact pushed the Cadillac into the Jeep, causing damage, according to Pebsworth’s press release.
The female driver of the Altima was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, the press release states.
She did not appear to be wearing her seat belt, according to Pebsworth’s press release.
The three children in the Escalade were taken to a local hospital to be checked out and were accompanied by their mother, who did not report any major injuries. Their father also reported no major injuries and did not request medical transport. The children’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening
Pebsworth said the accident remains under investigation.
Her press release states the victim’s family is aware of the accident but that no names will be released until extended family has been notified.
