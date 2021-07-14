NACOGDOCHES — The Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College Team was announced on Tuesday, and the SFA Lumberjacks were represented on the offense by Katy freshman Justice Guillory.
Guillory was one of the 26 athletes chosen to the team, which includes schools in the Division I, II and III ranks.
Guillory started seven games for the ’Jacks in 2020 as a true freshman, shoring up SFA’s offensive line.
He was named the Southland Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and a First-Team All-Conference selection.
SFA opens the season with a home game against Tarleton State on Sept. 4.
