Dr. Darry Meyer has exceeded 2,000 robotic surgery cases, a career milestone with the da Vinci high definition Robotic Surgical System.
Meyer is with Angelina Surgical Associates.
He performed his 2,000th procedure using the da Vinci robot at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, a leading surgical facility accredited by Surgical Review Corporation. He joins an elite group of surgeons across the country.
“My colleagues and I at Angelina Surgical Associates, in collaboration with St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, strive to stay on the latest technology so that we can provide the patients in our area the best possible care, using the latest cutting-edge technology,” Meyer said. “Having reached the 2,000th case is a testament to our dedication.”
Robotic surgery is transforming lives with smaller incisions, less pain and a faster recovery for patients.
The da Vinci Xi Surgical System can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.
Meyer, an accredited Master Surgeon, is recognized by the SRC, an internationally accredited patient safety organization, for practicing the Gold Standard of surgical care.
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin was the first hospital in Texas to acquire the da Vinci high-definition Robotic Surgical System. By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design.
As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.
“We are truly thrilled to be a leader in this field and look forward to bringing future minimally invasive surgical options to East Texas,” Eric Robinson, the hospital’s chief operating officer, said.
