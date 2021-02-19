Angelina College is in the process of distributing $1.3 million in funds to students from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity to be able to distribute this money to our students because we know what a huge affect COVID-19 has brought not only on our student but our community,” said Krista Brown, executive director of marketing and strategic enrollment. “We know every little bit helps.”
The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20, and in total, $81.88 billion was authorized in support for education in addition to the $30.75 billion allocated through the CARES Act.
The same qualifications for the students eligible for the money still stood, except they applied to spring 2021 instead of fall 2020, Brown said.
More than 1,500 qualifying AC students are receiving payments of $835.95 this week.
“It will really make a difference for these students,” Brown said. “We’ve gotten so many amazing responses, especially right now. It’s kind of strange how the timing worked out with all the craziness happening all around us in our community right now.”
This money is not money the students have to spend at the college or on school supplies. It is truly for financial relief and whatever they need to use it for, Brown said.
The money began to be distributed on Tuesday and will continue through the week to the bank account the college has on file for the students.
The federal government laid out the qualifications much quicker this go around, so the college was able to distribute the payments to students much quicker, Brown said.
“With CARES Act, they kept changing the qualifications, they kept changing their mind on when it needed to be distributed, so I think this time they gave a lot more information and were more concise with the information, which gave us a lot more confidence to be able to distribute it faster,” Brown said.
An automatic disbursement was made to Title IV eligible students enrolled in the spring 2021 semester who meet the following criteria:
Must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a degree or certificate program.
Not be enrolled in elementary or secondary school.
For currently enrolled students, you must be making satisfactory academic progress.
Not owe an overpayment on Title IV grants or loans.
Not be in default on a Title IV loan.
Students also must file “as part of the original financial aid application process” a certification that includes:
A statement of educational purpose.
Student’s SSN.
Be a U.S. citizen or national, permanent resident, or other eligible noncitizen.
Have returned fraudulently obtained Title IV funds if convicted of or pled guilty or no contest to charges.
Not have fraudulently received Title IV loans in excess of annual or aggregate limits.
Have repaid Title IV loan amounts in excess of annual or aggregate limits if obtained inadvertently.
Have Selective Service registration verified.
Have Social Security number verified.
Not have a federal or state conviction for drug possession or sale, with certain time limitations.
Students who wish to have more information are encouraged to contact the AC Business Office at businessoffice@angelina.edu for account inquiries or the Financial Aid office at fareceptionist@angelina.edu for eligibility questions.
