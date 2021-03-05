Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of South John Redditt Drive, according to a Lufkin police report.
First responders were called to the scene at 2:15 p.m. after a man driving a silver Nissan Rogue southbound on the loop veered to the right, hitting a guardrail.
Police say the man took out eight of the guardrail posts in the crash. The incident is under investigation.
