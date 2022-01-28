Multi-award winning family group The Hoppers will be performing at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Pines Theater.
The Hoppers have been singing to global audiences for more than 60 years, with appearances ranging from presidential inaugurations to New York’s Carnegie Hall.
They have performed throughout the United States as well as in Israel, Europe and Africa. Their unique blend of harmonies and song choices have created a legacy of musical excellence embraced by leading pastors and event organizers.
Comprised today of family members Claude and Connie, son Dean and his wife, Kim, and son Mike Hopper, The Hoppers were formed in 1957 in the rural-farm town of Madison, North Carolina.
Known as America’s favorite family of gospel music, they are favorites on the Gaither Homecoming videos and tours, and their recordings frequently land at the top of the Billboard sales charts and The Singing News radio charts.
Their first major hit on Christian radio was “Here I Am,” in 1990. Their other hits include “Milk and Honey,” “Mention My Name,” “Anchor to the Power of the Cross,” “Heavenly Sunrise,” “That’s Him” and “Yes I Am.”
The group has won multiple Southern Gospel Music Awards over the years. Connie Harper has won the Marvin Norcross Award, which is presented to an individual selected by the staff of the Singing News magazine who has made distinct contributions to Southern gospel music over their career.
She also has been inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. She also has won numerous industry and fan awards.
Sons Dean and Mike have continued the family legacy with their musical talents and business abilities; and Kim, Dean’s wife, hails from her own nationally acclaimed musical family, The Greenes. She is noted for the excitement she brings to any live performance.
Her unmistakable, rafter-ringing soprano vocals have taken The Hoppers to new heights for many years.
Tickets for the event are on sale now, online at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454.
