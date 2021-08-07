Lufkin police are investigating a report of shots fired late Thursday in the 1100 block of California Boulevard, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
A woman reported hearing gunshots directly outside her home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
She said she had let a friend borrow her vehicle — a red Hummer — last weekend, later finding out her friend had been in a deadly conduct incident in the vehicle and was chased by police, the release states. The friend — Da’Corian Haywood — was arrested by Lufkin police after the incident and the vehicle was returned to the woman.
In that incident, Haywood was allegedly displaying a rifle at a man in the 700 block of Southwood Drive, the release states. Shots were reported in the area before officers arrived. Though Haywood left the area, officers came into contact with him roughly 20 minutes later and took him into custody following a pursuit.
After talking to the woman Thursday night, officers found her Hummer had been shot, according to the release. The woman believes it was in retaliation for the deadly conduct incident in which Haywood was allegedly involved last Saturday.
The incident remains under investigation.
