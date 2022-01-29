The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Dec. 6 and Jan. 20.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Great Western Dining (Angelina College), 3500 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine and complaint
Number of violations: 9
Reasons for violations: health permit required to operate; all employees must obtain food handlers card within 30 days of hire; bodily fluid clean-up kit required; cold hold must be 41 degrees or below, temperature was out of range and food discarded; cold/hot at deli sandwich line not maintained, temperature was out of range and food discarded; equipment must be adequate to maintain product temperatures; increase weather-stripping at rear exit; general clean required under equipment and inside cabinets; and clean AC vents and return.
58 Junction/Truett Catering, 13744 FM 58, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 20
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 12
Reasons for violations: bodily fluid clean-up kit required; thawing must be done under cold running water, not in a tub of water; repair damaged door at barbecue pit area; fountain drink nozzles must be air dried, do not store in water; facility repairs needed, no bare wood allowed; repair floor in beer cooler; repair damaged sheetrock at food prep walls; seal flooring at walk-in cooler; increase lighting intensity in all food prep areas; designated area required for personal items, no cellphones on prep surfaces; post updated permit and food managers card for public; do not reuse single service items.
Angelina Brewery, 118 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 10
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 21
Reasons for violations: certified food manager required on-site at all times; bodily fluid clean-up kit required on site; hand sinks must be fully stocked at all times with soap, disposable towels, hand-washing reminder, trash can conveniently located; raw proteins must be stored properly to prevent cross contamination, food must be covered in coolers unless they are cooling; utensils must be stored in a clean container to prevent contamination; clean can opener; cold hold must be maintained at 41 degrees or below; utilization of proper ice bath needed; proper date-marking required; consumer advisory required on raw or undercooked food; active managerial control required; nine foodborne illness causing factors noted; bulk food containers are required to have labeling; additional weather stripping needed at rear exit; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitation solution; small service items must be stored 6 inches off the floor; replace all damaged shelving due to breakage or rust; deep clean required in prep area and walk-in cooler, significant debris observed throughout the facility; repair damaged wall in mop sink closet; designated area required for all personal items; chemical test strips required to check chemical sanitation.
Castle Pines, 2414 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 19
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 13
Reasons for violations: people in charge must know about foodborne illnesses, factors and public health interventions — four priority items marked; employee health policy required; bodily fluid clean-up kit and written procedures ought to be available; gloves must be changed between tasks to prevent cross contamination, employee observed not changing gloves between loading and unloading warewashing machine; food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch, juice dispensing nozzle observed dirty with a lot of brown/orange build up, black substance observed at bin storage on ice machine; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer, wiping cloths moved from prep table to sanitizer bucket; discard damaged knives and utensils once broken or damaged; replaced rusted/damaged shelving in reach in cooler; heat plate or heat test strips required at warewashing machine; repair damaged wall behind toilet; repair damaged rear exit; replace or repair flights at warewashing machine.
Catfish King of Lufkin, 806 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 18
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 21
Reasons for violations: manager must be knowledgeable on responsibilities and duties; bodily fluid clean-up kit required; food shall be separated and protected to prevent contamination, raw food shall be stored according to raw food storage charge, all food must be covered to prevent contamination, do not stack food; adequate date marking required; food grade containers required, do not use trash bags; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizing solution, must not wear wiping cloths; chemical sanitation must meet concentration prescribed; equipment shall be maintained in good repair, handle on convection oven, walk-in cooler floors, walls and ceilings rusted, encrusted pans shall be cleaned at frequency to prevent encrustations; equipment shall be properly cleaned and sanitized to remove old labeling; floors shall be smooth, easily cleanable, non absorbent, replace missing floor tiles and grout, stagnant water observed, repair damaged ceiling by AC return, repair floor and walls at mop sink area, repair chipping paint in dry storage shelving; personal items stored in walk-in cooler must be stored below retail store items.
China Max, 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 19
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: food shall be stored according to food storage chart to prevent the potential of contamination; food shall be covered during storage, observed uncovered food in walk-in freezer; there shall be a system in place for date-marking all foods that are required to be date-marked and is verified through observation, observed food in walk-in cooler and reach in cooler without proper date-marking; food storage containers shall be identified with common name of food when removed from original packaging; the light intensity shall be at least 50 foot candles at surface where a food employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipments such as knives, slicers, grinders, etc.
New Life Coffee Bar, 3811 state Highway 103 west, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 11
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: no bodily fluid clean-up kit observed on site.
Church on the Rock, 3811 state Highway 103 west, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 11
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: no bodily fluid clean-up kit observed on site; observed accumulation of residue on soft drink nozzles, beverage dispensing nozzles shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms; observed black substance within ice machine, increase cleaning frequency of ice machine to preclude the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms; no date-marking observed on sausage in reach-in cooler, food should be date-marked and labeled if held more than 24 hours.
Crawdaddy’s Boil-N-Go, 1202 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 13
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Comments: looks good.
Cross Timber Church, 4977 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 6
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: bodily fluid clean-up kit required; self closure required at entry to prevent pests; store single service items in the same direction.
Diboll Junior High, 403 Dennis St., Diboll
Date of inspection: Jan. 12
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: mechanical warewashing machine must meet minimum standards for proper sanitation when utilizing heat, final rinse must reach 180 degrees, daily records show temps around 163 degrees, monitored internal temperature with heat plate twice, temperature recorded at 154 degrees; when utilizing chlorine sanitation in wiping cloth bucket storage chemical sanitation should be between 25 and 100 parts per million, tests showed bulk container over 200 parts per million; increase weather strip at rear exit.
Diboll Primary, 110 Ballanger St., Diboll
Date of inspection: Jan. 12
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Diboll Nursing & Rehab, 900 S. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Jan. 13
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: all employees must obtain food handlers permits within 30 days of hire; all food must be stored 6 inches off the floor, additional shelving needed in walk-in coolers; cold hold must be maintained at 41 degrees, move all PHF stored longer than four hours, if stored longer than four hours the food must be discarded; equipment must be adequate to maintain temperatures, visible daylight observed around walk-in cooler door; improper thawing observed, continuous running water required when thawing in a sink; repair damaged wall by mop sink room; repair damaged wall at mop sink.
Kovenant Kidz, 3811 state Highway 103 west, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 11
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: no bodily fluid clean-up kit observed on site; label food removed from original packaging; no date-marking observed on Ziploc bag with food, food should be labeled if held for over 24 hours.
Pelican Pointe, 1302 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 19
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Pinecrest Retirement, 1302 Tom Temple Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 19
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Pinnacle Senior Living, 615 W. Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 17
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 14
Reasons for violations: certified food manage required on site at all times; person in charge shall be knowledgeable to perform duties, priority violations noted, no certified food manager, post certified food manager certification for public view; food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch, old labels must be removed from containers when warewashing; food shall be protected during storage, do not stack unless protective covering is utilized; rear exit door must prevent entering of pests; wiping cloths must be stored properly; single-service items must be stored 6 inches off the floor; general clean needed in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer; trash can with lid required in the restroom for feminine waste products; general clean needed under grill fryer area, food debris observed under equipment; clean AC vent and returns on ceiling.
Parkwood in the Pines, 902 Hill St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 14
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: hot water at hand sinks must reach 100 degrees; adjust or repair rear exit door.
Comments: apply for permit with change of ownership.
Planet Fitness, 400 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 11
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: replace damaged fan covers on (tanning) bed; replace damaged top glass on (tanning) bed; observed a crack (on tanning bed).
Larkspur Skilled Nursing, 201 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 18
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: food shall be thawed under refrigeration, completely submerged under running water, as a part of cooking process, fish was observed thawing in standing water in sink; sanitizer has a higher concentration than prescribed, observed at higher than 200 parts per billion.
McAlister’s Deli, 2136 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 19
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: general clean needed underneath equipment to prevent accumulation of debris.
Mexicatessen LLC, 428 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 11
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: no thermometer observed in back reach-in cooler, thermometers required to maintain cooking temperatures and ambient temperatures in reach-in cooler; observed storage of utensils in plastic bins, debris observed in bottom of containers; no self-closure on bathroom door, self-closure required to prevent insect and rodent entrance and associate potential for spread of disease; observed debris and soil accumulation on bakery walls and shelving, non-food contact surfaces shall be kept clean to prevent the growth of microorganisms; shelving installed in bakery shall be smooth, easily cleanable, nonabsorbent; no coving observed in prep room where the three-compartment sink is located; observed some chipping paint near three-compartment sink and bakery prep area near warmer, floors, walls and ceilings shall be smooth and easily cleanable.
Neches House, 406 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 19
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 8
Reasons for violations: food contact surfaces should be clean to sight and touch, remove old stickers and labels from food containers; mechanical warewashing machine shall dispense adequate chemical sanitation, warewashing machine not dispensing chemical, unable to verify sanitation; food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of slime, mold and mildew, observed black substance within ice machine; food contact surfaces of cooking equipment must be cleaned at a frequency to prevent encrustations, replace encrusted cooking equipment; chemical test strips repaired to measure the concentration of sanitizing solutions; food and nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept in good repair, surfaces shall be easily cleanable, smooth and nonabsorbent, observed damaged sheetrock behind warewashing machine; repair damaged tiles near ice machine; observed chipping paint on kitchen cabinets.
Oceans Behavioral Health, 302 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 14
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: all employees must obtain food handers card within 30 days of hire; food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of slime, mold or mildew, observed black substance within ice machine; thermometer required in hot holding unit; food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency to preclude the accumulation of debris on toaster; can opener shall be cleaned at least every four hours when being utilized; maintenance of fingernails, no artificial nails allowed, no polish allowed, nails must be maintained short.
Southland Healthcare, 501 N. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 18
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: food contact surfaces shall be clean to site and touch, remove old sticker labels from trays and containers; physical facilities shall be maintained and kept in good repair, floors, walls, ceilings observed in need of repairs.
Comments: person in charge said remodel has been approved, call for walk-thru when remodel is done.
Stringer Lufkin BBQ, 203 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 19
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 11
Reasons for violations: food must be separated and protected, do not stack trays unless protective covering is utilized; protective covering needed on all food stored that is not actively cooling; gloves must be changed between tasks, observed employee load/unload warewashing machine with the same gloves; proper date-marking required, no dates or name observed; cold hold must be maintained at 41 degrees or below, potato salad and onions required to maintain temperature, consider utilizing time as a public health control, food moved to rapid cool; self-closure required at barbecue pit exit; do not store food on the floor; do not reuse single service items; repair damaged ice machine panel; repairs required at walk-in cooler, floors, walls and ceiling must be smooth, nonabsorbent and easily cleanable; physical facility repairs needed, floors, walls and ceiling throughout observed damaged; dark ceilings and buildup, replace missing floor grout, repair damaged walls and door — remodel coming soon; adequate lighting required at prep areas, must reach 50 foot candles.
Lufkin Subway, 103 Champions Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 6
Purpose of inspection: routine, complaint
Number of violations: 8
Reasons for violations: repair damaged mop sink, observed three large holes and a damaged leg; hot water at the only hand sink must reach 100 degrees, hot water must be readily available during all hours of operation; thermometers must be properly cleaned prior to use and after use with sanitation, utilize alcohol wipes or sanitation bucket, allow to air dry, employee observed cleaning probe with napkin; all employees must obtain a food handlers card within 30 days of hire, certified food manager required on site at all times, records must be maintained on site for review; bodily fluid clean-up kit required; health permit and managers card must be posted for public view, lobby recently remodeled.
Complaint: small piece of ceramic found in sandwich. Inspector was unable to validate the claim, no damaged equipment observed and no ceramic found on site.
The Crawfish Shop, 2962 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 0
Comments: looks great.
The Meadows, 408 Della Russell Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 17
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 14
Reasons for violations: bodily fluid clean-up kit needed; first aid kit needed; consumer advisory required when serving raw or undercooked food; thermometers required on all cold and hot holding units; probe thermometer required to maintain cooking temperatures; repairs needed at kitchen exit door, repair self closure, handle and lock, must fully close; additional weather-stripping needed; repair damaged gasket in reach-in cooler, repair gasket in reach-in freezer; facility repairs needed, repair chipping paint along walls; repair damaged sheetrock behind ice machine, dishwasher and mop sink surfaces should be easily cleanable, smooth and non-absorbent; repair chipping paint on dry storage shelving; replace or repair damaged floor tiles; adequate lighting required in food prep area, replace lightbulbs.
Tomé Catering, 206 Groesbeck, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 20
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Wing Stop, 4505 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 17
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: designated hand sinks must be fully stocked with soap and disposable towels, hand washing reminders needed and trash can conveniently located near hand sinks; increase cleaning frequency of rolling carts; increase cleaning frequency of fryers; increase garbage pick-up, pick-up is scheduled once per week per management on Wednesday, observed overflowing dumpsters on Monday; replace rusted shelving utilized for storage and drying.
Outback Steakhouse, 2206 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 11
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: discard any damaged utensils and containers; replace rusted shelving in meat cooler.
