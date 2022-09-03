AC men

Angelina College’s Jaheim Brown (13) avoids a sliding tackle during a recent match. The No. 7 Roadrunners and No. 18 Lady Roadrunners open conference play at home today against Trinity Valley Community College. Kickoff for the women is 1 p.m., with the men following afterward.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

Angelina College’s soccer teams have gotten the 2022 season off to a running start, with both squads posting impressive showings since the season opener.

Now, the real season begins.

