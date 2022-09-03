Angelina College’s soccer teams have gotten the 2022 season off to a running start, with both squads posting impressive showings since the season opener.
Now, the real season begins.
The No. 7 Roadrunners and No. 18 Lady Roadrunners will open Region XIV conference play against Trinity Valley Community College in a doubleheader today at the new soccer facility on the AC campus.
The women opened the season with a double-overtime draw on the road against a tough Eastern Oklahoma State College team. The Lady ’Runners followed with a convincing 10-0 win over North American University in the home opener last Wednesday; and on Saturday, AC’s ladies took a 4-0 win in an exhibition match at St. Thomas University in Houston.
The scoring is coming from all over the Lady ’Runner roster. In the two official matches, eight different Lady Roadrunners have scored goals.
In a testament to the team’s defensive prowess, keeper Alexandra Nunez has notched just six saves in two matches. The back line just isn’t allowing many shots, and Nunez is stopping the ones she sees.
The men are displaying the same approach, both in the attacks and in the stops. The ’Runners won 2-1 at Eastern Oklahoma, beat NAU 6-0 and fought St. Thomas to a 1-1 draw in the exhibition match. Officially, Aldair Chaves leads the team with four goals, while Brian Obeseki has accounted for two scores.
Keepers Jorge Gonzalez and Georgios Theodulidis have teamed up for just one goal allowed, with Gonzalez accounting for 10 saves in two official matches. AC’s defense has limited some high-powered offenses to few shots on goal, and the keepers are playing a solid game of keep-away to keep defenders’ balls out of the nets.
The Lady Roadrunners are scheduled to kickoff today’s doubleheader at 1 p.m. The men will follow at 3:30 p.m.
Admission to Angelina College athletics events is free.
The email address for AC’s Sports Information Director is gstallard@angelina.edu.
