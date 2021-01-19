The Lufkin Police officer injured in the knife attack at Lucky’s convenience store was released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to a press release from the department.
Officer Gerardo Salinas, 29, of Lufkin, responded to the convenience store Friday night looking for Alejandro Sanabria, 26. When officers arrived, Sanabria allegedly attacked his mother, Martha Hageon, 48, with a large knife, according to a previous press release from the department.
When Salinas attempted to intervene with other officers, Sanabria allegedly stabbed Salinas in the side, rupturing Salinas' lung, the previous report stated.
Hageon remains in critical condition and is on life support in the hospital. Hageon’s brother, Peter Maldonado, said the family may be taking her off life support on Wednesday.
