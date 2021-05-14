Any graduation ceremony is a great one to behold, but there’s something special about witnessing a college graduation — especially one held for a small college.
Earning a degree or certification isn’t easy. If it were, people could obtain one about as easily as they’re able to pick up a driver’s license. Apply, take a quick test and bam, you’re a graduate.
It doesn’t work that way, nor should it.
Just making it to the stage is such a massive accomplishment, especially considering the relatively low percentage rates nationally for those starting and completing college. It’s not always about a lack of ability; most times, a student’s inability to complete a degree stems from something easier to explain but harder to avoid.
Life just flat gets in the way.
Trying to grind through course work while juggling responsibilities such as work and/or families — especially small children — is a Herculean task for anyone. By far, “life” is the biggest obstacle keeping students from climbing the stage.
Life forces those people to make tough decisions. Do they give up on dreams of better careers with better pay in order to take care of their immediate responsibilities? If they choose to forge ahead, can their situations withstand such sacrifice? For some, the answer may be “yes,” but it won’t be the same answer for all.
Life also is the reason some students take longer to reach the stage. Every class passed is another step up the ladder toward graduation. Ideally, a student can leap four or five steps each semester, thereby ensuring he or she will graduate faster.
However, others may have to focus on taking one or two steps at a time. Taking fewer classes in a semester means their journey is going to take longer, meaning all the doubts continue to hover like storm clouds that just won’t blow away. Somehow, the students are able to keep their heads down and keep pushing ahead despite every setback.
I want to remind them: Nowhere on your diploma will it say, “Needed four years to earn a two-year degree.” It’s the same diploma no matter how long it took one to earn it.
Such struggles are exactly why those graduating students deserve every bit of recognition they receive. They are shining examples of persistence and determination. Life wasn’t easy, but neither was it enough to push them off their paths.
Those barriers are also why there are so many different reactions when a person finally does graduate. One can see an entire spectrum of emotions over the course of a short stage walk. Happiness, of course. Relief. Confidence. A major sense of accomplishment. Appreciation, usually shown in waves or blown kisses to supportive family and friends in the audience.
The new grads stroll — or in some cases bust out some dance moves — those last few steps, and one can almost see the trail of doubts burdening them these past few years falling away like heaps of discarded clothing. Any sense of “I can’t do this” one might have experienced over the years gets stomped and replaced with an “I did it!” moment.
For those of us fortunate enough to witness those students’ journeys, the moments on stage mean we get to celebrate, as well. Bearing witness to seemingly every trial and tribulation, along with being part of some long, heartfelt talks along the way, simply solidifies a faculty or staff member’s belief that he or she is certainly in the right business. We get to share in at least a portion of the pride those men and women are expressing on their big day. We’ll use the stories we’ve accumulated in hopes of inspiring other students in the future.
We’ll let those incoming students know all about doubts and how one most certainly can beat ’em. We have experience with the examples.
There’s so much tradition involved with any graduation ceremony. There’s the regalia — those gowns and funny hats — and the music, “Pomp and Circumstance,” which stems from a line in Shakespeare’s “Othello” and first was played for a king’s coronation.
They got that part right. Graduations are fit for those kings and queens who earned every part of their new crowns.
I’m not sure, however, if there’s any intended symbolism regarding the steps or ramps leading up to the stage. I like to think there’s some significance to a student’s climbing those final few feet to celebrate the end of a long, hard journey. To know how far they’ve traveled gives extra meaning to the short walk to claim the reward.
I always hope they’ll take a little time to relish the moment. I hope they’ll pause and absorb the atmosphere — every little part of the ceremony, from the music to the funny hats. When it’s their turn to approach the stage, I hope they remember they’re crossing a finish line they couldn’t even see at first.
And if they’ve got some cool dance steps, I’d love to see ’em.
They earned every right to bust a move.
