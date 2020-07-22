Together — with our parents, colleagues and community members — we can all be winners.
The preparation is tough, and the race will be difficult. Regardless, we know holding ourselves accountable, remaining consistent and safe in our endeavors, sharing information, staying motivated to reach our full potential encourages us in this marathon group. It is going to be an amazing school year with successful learning taking place because in our schools, we are not running the race alone.
As we face this school year in a unique and uncharted environment, it certainly helps to know we are not alone in our endeavors to offer students successful learning experiences as we all seek to find ways for a meaningful and successful school year. This is a race we cannot lose. We must all reach the finish line stronger than we began.
According to ‘‘Runner’s World’’ magazine, a marathon is 26.2 miles or 42.2 kilometers. Typical marathon training plans are 16 to 20 weeks long and include running three to five times a week, increasing your distance as you get closer to the race day. On the days you are not running, you can cross train, do low-intensity exercises and, most importantly, rest your legs, allowing them to recover. Beginners should start with a training plan focused on getting around the course, not finishing in a certain time.
I am not a runner, but preparing for the upcoming school year has put me in race mode. It feels as if educators are running a marathon as we work to assure schools are prepared for the health and safety challenges ahead while taking care of the normal tasks necessary for preparing schools for the return of students and staff.
Opening schools has a lot in common with preparing for a marathon. One of the suggestions for training is to have a running buddy to keep you accountable and share the preparation process leading up to the big race. Wilma Rudolph, the first woman to win three gold medals in a single Olympics as a track and field participant in 1960 shared, “No matter what accomplishment you make — somebody helps you.”
This is the year we all need each other as running buddies as we race to finish strong in our readiness to have learning take place in the fall for children across the country.
Running buddies are a real thing and have a great impact on training for marathons or even local runs, according to REI Co-op, an outdoor recreation services corporation. Partners in training for races offer a social outlet with tremendous impact. Having a running buddy increases the opportunity to transform strenuous preparation into a pleasurable activity. You also begin to share problems and joys with each other along the way. Good friendships emerge from what possibly started out as casual acquaintances sharing a love for the sport.
When you have accountability to someone who runs with you, it is inherent that a commitment or obligation presents itself. Consistency develops leading to a successful fitness routine when you have a designated time to practice with someone.
The idea of safety in numbers is multi-faceted when it comes to sharing routines with a friend. Keeping each other from overexerting or slowing down to avoid injury is important. When running on unfamiliar trails, having another person with you comes in handy because of the unknown dangers you may encounter.
People share tips and ideas about what has worked for them. Picking the brain of whomever you run with can offer a wealth of knowledge on the sport as well as other fitness issues.
Improved performance also is one of the benefits of running with a partner. Healthy competition can motivate you and enable you to reach your full potential. Running alone, you may become too easy on yourself and your goals.
When you have a buddy system, there is a diversion from boredom or fatigue. You are more likely to forget you are tired when you have someone to chat with or if you want to try a new route, your partner may know of a different route to explore.
Another positive about having a running buddy as you prepare for a marathon is that people tend to take on characteristics of those with whom they spend time. Regularly spending time with someone who is motivated to run will certainly boost your enthusiasm more than running alone.
Katherine Switzer, the first woman to enter the previous all-male Boston Marathon in 1967, said, “All you need is the courage to believe in yourself and put one foot in front of the other.”
We can all certainly take that step forward.
By working together, pacing ourselves, encouraging one another and remaining strong, we will be successful and reach our personal best this school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.