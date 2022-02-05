As we approach the upcoming Primary Elections on March 1, I would like to remind everyone that early voting begins Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25.
This will be the first election held under the newly drawn political districts and will include candidates running for federal, state, local and judicial offices.
Though I always encourage folks to vote early to avoid waiting in line to cast your ballot, what’s most important is that you make plans to participate in the process and have your voice heard by exercising the right to vote.
For more information on early voting locations, what you’ll need to bring with you to the polling locations, or any other questions you may have, please call our office or visit votetexas.gov.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
As you may know, recently there has been a significant increase in the use of fraudulent temporary tags, otherwise known as paper license plates, by criminals across our state.
In response, the Texas Legislature passed a bill during the 87th session to crack down on perpetrators using fraudulent paper plates by requiring the Department of Motor Vehicles to establish a system by which the department can verify, monitor and limit the number of temporary tags issued throughout the State.
The DMV held a meeting on Jan. 28 to finalize the rulemaking process required by the Legislature.
The board reemphasized its commitment to stop the use of fraudulent tags by establishing limits on the number of temporary tags available to dealers and denying bad actors access to the temporary tag database as soon as fraudulent activity has been identified.
I’m pleased to see swift action by the DMV that will help mitigate the perpetuation of fraudulent tag use, while also ensuring legitimate dealers are not penalized and retain full access to tags needed to support their business.
While the new rules are effective immediately, I look forward to working with my colleagues on the House Transportation Committee to monitor progress and seek further solutions to put a stop to the unlawful use of temporary tags in Texas.
The Texas Department of Information Resources recently launched the Texas by Texas Mobile App. This app is designed to offer Texans an alternative way to manage and gain access to a variety of state agency services through a single and secure account.
Texans can now take care of their official state business on any device like vehicle registration and license renewals remotely and complete transactions quickly. To learn more or create an account, visit texas.gov/texas-by-texas/.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762. Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will be posting regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and sharing information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.