Brette Kohring’s roots in softball have a distinct orange-and-blue tint to them.

She was a standout player for the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners for two years, leading the 2019 team to a runner-up finish in the national tournament. Her first assistant coaching job landed her right back on the AC campus, where she helped lead the Lady ’Runners to a 38-16 record in 2022.

Brette Kohring

Brette Kohrning follows through on a hit during her playing days at Angelina College. She was recently named the AC head softball coach.

