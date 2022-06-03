It’s been nine years since the Diboll Lumberjacks made their first and only appearance at the regional finals. That day ended at the University of Houston when they fell a single win shy of the state finals.
The ’Jacks will look to take that final step starting tonight when they face the Franklin Lions in the opening game of the Class 3A Region III finals at Grand Oaks High School.
Diboll has spent most of the season asserting its dominance as it won 32 of its first 34 games with the only two losses being one-run decisions against Carthage and Central Heights. Carthage is playing in this week’s Class 4A regional final while Central Heights was knocked out by Franklin last week.
The Lumberjacks have spent the last two rounds of the playoffs showing their resiliency. It started in the regional quarterfinals when Woodville jumped on top with a 3-0 Game 1 win.
Undeterred, Diboll didn’t have to wait long to get its retribution. The ’Jacks rolled to a 7-1 victory before running away late in a 12-6 win that moved them into the regional finals.
They were tested once again this week. After the ’Jacks won the opener 7-5, Cameron Yoe bounced back with a 6-2 victory.
Diboll turned to Coby DeJesus in the third and deciding game, and he came through with another outstanding pitching performance that led the ’Jacks into the regional championship game with a 4-1 win.
Fittingly, Coby’s brother, Eric, was a member of the 2013 team that led Diboll to the regional finals. Before heading to SFA for a four-year career, he was an all-state player for Diboll.
Coby has already signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Houston.
In addition, Diboll has three other players set to play at the collegiate level next season. Tonight’s likely starter, Gabe Smith, has signed a letter of intent to play for Holy Patriot starting next season. He will be joined there by teammate Rey Arellano. Ty Roman also has signed a letter of intent to play for San Jacinto.
Diboll has made it to the regional finals with a collective team effort from up and down the lineup.
They’ll need to repeat that success against a loaded Franklin Lions squad. Franklin won District 20-3A with a spotless 14-0 record.
The Lions will bring a 31-4-1 overall mark into the game. That includes a sweep against Central Heights in last week’s regional semifinal series in which the Blue Devils failed to score a run. Franklin won the opener 2-0 before taking a 3-0 win in the nightcap.
Diboll took two of three games from Central Heights in the regular season in claiming 21-3A’s top seed. Diboll took a 17-0 win before falling 1-0. The ’Jacks won the tiebreaker 4-2.
Like Diboll, Franklin entered the postseason with two regular-season losses. They were pushed to the limit in the second round by West, splitting the first two games that were each decided by a single run, before taking the deciding game 6-1.
Whitney put the Lions to the test in the following round, taking a 2-0 win in the opener. Franklin bounced back with 8-2 and 8-6 victories.
That should make for an exciting series that gets underway with a 7 p.m. start at Grand Oaks High School. The series resumes at Navasota High School at 4 p.m. Saturday.
A third game would follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second game, if necessary.
The winner of this weekend’s series advances to the state tournament in Round Rock. The semifinal games will be held at 9 a.m. and noon on June 10. The championship game is set for 9 a.m. Saturday.
