Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars and local Say What! Teen Ambassador represented The Coalition at the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon. On the back row from the left are: Chancy Dodd, Huntington High School; Fabian Cordero, Central High School; Joseph Bridges, Zavalla High School; Breanna Marquez, Diboll High School; and Suriyah Beamon, Pineywoods Community Academy. On the front row from the left are: Hailey Christian, Hudson High School; Say What! Teen Ambassador Jaydn Burns, Diboll High School; and Kaitlyn Lea, Lufkin High School.
Four businesses were honored as new members of the Drug-Free Business Partnership of The Coalition. From the left are: Taniyah Shawn, Tomé Catering; Natalie Mendoza, East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope; Kendall Beattie, Elite Medical Home Care; and Melissa Roberts and Tara Graham, Integra Insurance Services. Angie Hathorn, Dedicated Home Health, was not at the luncheon.Congratulations to these businesses for partnering with The Coalition for a better community.
Drug-Free Business Partnership Sustaining members at the Platinum level were honored at the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon. On the back row from the left are: Martha Hernandez, Angelina County & Cities Health District; Christian Dempsey, Pilgrim’s Pride; Geno Carrier IV, East Texas Asphalt Co. Ltd.; Kim Simmons, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council; Maci Dover, Whataburger/GVCS; Donny Webb, Hudson school district; Jennifer Baldauf, Angelina College; Kim Garcia, Burke; Jeff Pownall, The Lufkin Daily News; Molly Amstutz, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial; April Soderquist, Lufkin school district; Kayley Fraze, The Lufkin Daily News; and Susie Jones, Central school district. On the front row from the left are: Janice Wolfe, Karen Hadnot, Brittany Semien, Lillian Johnson and Adriana Thomasee, city of Lufkin; Napoleon Shaw, Hospice in the Pines; and Breanna Murphy, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
Drug-Free Business Partnership Sustaining members at the Gold level were honored at the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon. On the back row from the left are: Annie Henderson, Harold’s House-East Texas Alliance for Children; Al Charanza, Charanza Law Office P.C; David Flowers, Huntington school district; Michelle Briley, Commercial Bank of Texas; and Suzy Childers, Security & Guaranty Abstract Co. On the front row from the left are: Sarah Wortmann, Harold’s House-East Texas Alliance for Children; Misty Boggs, MSGPR; Melinda Brausell, Diboll school district; and Jessica Knight, Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy.
Drug-Free Business Partnership Sustaining members at the Silver and Bronze level were honored at the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon. From the left are: Kendall Beattie, Elite Medical Home Care; Taniya Shawn, Tomé Catering; Justin Barkley, T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library; Melissa Roberts and Tara Graham, Integra Insurance Services; and Natalie Mendoza, East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope.
Angelina Beautiful/Clean also is a new member of the Drug-Free Business Partnership of The Coalition. Emily Thornton was not present at the luncheon.
In appreciation of their dedication to a drug-free community, The Coalition recognized several businesses as upgraded members of the Drug-Free Business Partnership. From the left are: Suzy Childers, Security & Guaranty Abstract Co.; Jeff Pownall, The Lufkin Daily News; and Susie Jones, Central school district. Jeff Barrett with Hyundai of Lufkin was not at the luncheon.
The Coalition recently held its annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon to recognize businesses in the community that value drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free workplaces.
The luncheon featured Cynthia Schiebel, licensed professional counselor, consultant and life coach, as the keynote speaker.
Schiebel offered insight into how employers can identify and help employees who might be struggling with substance abuse including alcohol, marijuana or other drugs.
The Coalition also recognized several businesses in attendance for their continued commitment to drug-free workplaces.
Special recognition was given to the Drug-Free Business Partnership’s new and upgraded members.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the local community.
The Coalition is one of the oldest substance abuse prevention community coalitions in the United States.
For information about participating in the Drug-Free Business Partnership, contact The Coalition at (936) 634-9308.
