The Coalition recently held its annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon to recognize businesses in the community that value drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free workplaces.

The luncheon featured Cynthia Schiebel, licensed professional counselor, consultant and life coach, as the keynote speaker.

Schiebel offered insight into how employers can identify and help employees who might be struggling with substance abuse including alcohol, marijuana or other drugs.

The Coalition also recognized several businesses in attendance for their continued commitment to drug-free workplaces.

Special recognition was given to the Drug-Free Business Partnership’s new and upgraded members.

Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the local community.

The Coalition is one of the oldest substance abuse prevention community coalitions in the United States.

For information about participating in the Drug-Free Business Partnership, contact The Coalition at (936) 634-9308.