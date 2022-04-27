Save for an occasional roaring noise from the tailpipe of a motorcycle on an otherwise quiet Sunday morning, the irregular occurrence of the voice of an overzealous minister across the street or the infrequent shrill of children while shooting hoops or otherwise having a good time, the small community I moved to more than 50 years ago was a pleasant, quiescent, sedated place to live.
This is the reason I moved to this small community, specifically referred to as “The Keltys Community.” My family enjoyed the fellowship with wonderful neighbors: the Collinses, the Wates, the Dixons, the Sheltons, the Fords, the Gipsons, the McGees, the Hartsfields, the Jacksons, the Bransons, the McKingies and others.
Today, it’s a different story! Whereas we enjoyed a certain degree of serenity in years past, during the last few years or so, we have been forced to put up with a number of inconveniences. Those inconveniences range from a constant annoying noise that fluctuates from a roar to a loud continuous irritating disturbance to 18-wheelers storming down Kurth Drive at super speed limits. This is definitely not what my family signed up for! We could not have seen this coming. The neighborly department of our otherwise placid community suddenly became a nightmare to which to awaken.
However, retrospectively, under the guise of economic development, this industrialization of North Lufkin has been in the making for a long time. It must have been planned by the Powers That Be many, many years ago. It was one of the city’s best kept secrets. The area could not have developed virtually overnight from a serene place where my son and I flew kites to an area currently occupied by several chemical plants and a noisy industrial complex.
I pity the families, schools and businesses that are a stone’s throw from these industries. They obviously spend sleepless nights attempting to get used to the sound and busy traffic. I do not want to appear ungrateful to the Angelina County Citizens Chamber of Commerce, which placed me in this community because even they thought it was a peaceful place to live. Some even envied me for settling in the area. Their action was sincere and generous.
Industry and communities do not mix! They do not mix in Brookhollow. They do not mix in Crown Colony. They do not mix in South Lufkin. So why do we think they can mix in North Lufkin?
Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.
