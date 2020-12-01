Agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue has announced the official launch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s AskUSDA Contact Center program.
The AskUSDA Contact Center will serve as the “one front door” for phone, chat and web inquires, transforming how the public interacts with USDA and providing an enhanced experience for the public.
“Part of our work here at USDA to be the most efficient, effective and customer-focused agency in the federal government is to ensure our customers and Americans across the country can easily get support from our department and answers to their questions,” Perdue said. “The AskUSDA Contact Center will act as one, centralized front door, ensuring good customer service is given to everyone who interacts with USDA.”
The public can contact AskUSDA by phone at (833) ONE-USDA with representatives available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The website, ask.usda.gov, is available 24/7 and includes live chat agents available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Inquiries also can be sent via email to askusda@usda.gov.
Prior to the creation of AskUSDA, members of the public had to navigate dozens of phone numbers and had no chat function or online platform for self-service, creating frustrations and inefficiencies. AskUSDA was created to make USDA more responsive to the public by providing a single destination for phone, chat and web inquiries.
Whether it’s talking to a USDA representative via phone, chatting with a live agent on the website or communicating with USDA via email, the public will have streamlined access.
With more than 29 agencies and offices, USDA’s mission impacts every single person in the U.S. and hundreds of millions around the globe. AskUSDA assures that farmers, researchers, travelers, parents and more have efficient access to the information and resources they need.
