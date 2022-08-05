So, I didn’t win the recent $1 billion-plus lottery. Neither did you, unless you’re the random person from Chicago who cashed in on the big prize. After taxes, however, the poor man/woman “only” took home a little more than $400 million. “Only” $400 million. Poor thing.
I can’t believe I didn’t win. Probably because I didn’t buy a ticket, but that’s beside the point.
(Heavy sigh.) I sure had high hopes for that jackpot. I was gonna pay off my house. Have a beautiful new swimming pool installed for my sweet wife, just because I know she’d love it. I’d have paid off my bills, bought our kids new houses, maybe splurge on myself with a pack of new golf balls. (I never buy new ones. Those reloads I hit can find the water and trees just as fast.)
But nope. Sudden fortune just isn’t in the cards for me. How will I ever recover? I mean, I was on the verge of writing hot checks. I just knew my luck had to change.
What does it mean for my lifestyle?
It means I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing, knowing if I want more, I just have to do more.
I wish I could take credit for those words. I pretend I’m a writer for a living, but I never thought to express such a situation in such a perfect way. Not until I was working with a young lady registering for college did I hear the situation explained so clearly.
She’s been working the same job for several years, and while she says she loves what she’s doing, she’s realized there’s very little opportunity for professional growth if she continues following the same path. She’s elected to begin her foray into higher education with a real plan: To earn the credentials needed to create bigger and better opportunities.
She flat-out stated, “I know if I want more, I have to do more.”
Out of the mouths of babes, right? Simply perfect. And yes, I’m plagiarizing her. I’ll be using those words from now on.
The words apply to anyone, really, but especially those who are looking ahead to their personal futures. Working with her reminded me of my own early days of employment. I took jobs just because I needed one at the time to pay my bills. And, you know, to eat. My early work career involved a stint laying irrigation pipe at a produce farm, some time spent with the road department (literally digging ditches), and a job stacking steel in a steel mill. They were jobs, but they weren’t exactly careers unless I was satisfied with low pay and crappy working conditions.
I was not. I wanted more. Thus, I needed to do more.
Now, all these years later, I have a true career, and one for which I can be proud. Not just because it supplies all my financial needs, but because it gives me a true sense of purpose. I’ve never experienced anything like it, and it’s something I plan to do until I’m too old to do it or I finally croak. Either way, I’ll be a happy dude the whole time. Once I leave this world, it’ll take the undertaker a month to wipe the smile from my old, wrinkled face.
Because I’m not a selfish person, I want to see others experience the same feelings of career satisfaction. I love seeing students embarking on new careers. Some of them, like the aforementioned young lady, haven’t been out of high school for very long. Others are “non-traditional” (meaning a little older). They’re the ones who have spent years working in a specific area, only to realize they’re not going to get where they want to go until they change their situations.
By situations, I mean “qualifications.” Those degrees and certifications they’re pursuing now will act as virtual keys — keys with the magical possibilities of opening some doors the students may never have considered entering. I’ve been doing this education thing for more than 20 years now, so I could spend pages bragging about the ones I’ve seen earn their qualifications and move on to a more rewarding career — and life. The lady who worked for a company for 20 years, never getting an opportunity to move up until she completed her degree. A few months later, she was promoted to a very good position with a substantial pay raise. Or the guy whose parents ran a small mom-and-pop business. They’d struggled for years to keep things afloat, and he was willing to work every day to assist them. However, he wanted to help them grow the business, so he earned a degree that would help all involved. A few short years later, the business expanded, opening several new facilities. His mom and dad moved out of the small, old home in which they’d resided for years into a beautiful (and massive) new property. I still see the young man occasionally, and he’s a walking success story.
Like I said, I’ve got tons of stories just like these. I’m just happy that I got to see them unfold myself.
I could sit here and do this all day. Yeah, I’m more than a little proud of those folks and what they’ve done with their lives.
All because they figured out something I wish I’d been smart enough to verbalize earlier:
If you want more, you’ve gotta do more.
They wanted it, so they did it.
Way more reliable than sitting around waiting for a winning lottery ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.