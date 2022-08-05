So, I didn’t win the recent $1 billion-plus lottery. Neither did you, unless you’re the random person from Chicago who cashed in on the big prize. After taxes, however, the poor man/woman “only” took home a little more than $400 million. “Only” $400 million. Poor thing.

I can’t believe I didn’t win. Probably because I didn’t buy a ticket, but that’s beside the point.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.