The East Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru produce distribution in Lufkin from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
This is a drive-thru operation only and walkups will not be accepted, a media release by the organization said.
The East Texas Food Bank has distributed hundreds of boxes to needy families across East Texas. They will hold additional distributions on Nov. 24 and Dec. 29.
There are no restrictions to receive a box of food, and no ID or paperwork is required. However, a verbal declaration of income will be required, the release said.
For those hoping to pick up boxes for someone else, the organization is requesting a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for drivers to pick up for them and their signature must be provided. The physical note or a picture of it will be accepted.
More than 3,000 Angelina County residents were jobless in September, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, which added there were more than 1,300 jobless in Lufkin.
Lauren Barnes, communications and marketing director for the food bank, previously has said demand for assistance has grown in the counties the food bank serves. The food bank is serving 74% more households with 33% more meals than during the same time last year, she said.
For more information on Angelina County food pantries, visit easttexasfoodbank.org, click on “I Need Food” and search Angelina County. Monetary donations and volunteers are needed.
