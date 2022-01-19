I volunteered to work at a local nursing home the summer after I turned 13. My duties included emptying bed pans, visiting with residents, delivering food trays and various other unpaid, menial duties. The job was hard work and came with no prestige, but it was the best summer I’ve ever had.
You would have thought listening to me tell my parents about my workdays that the facility would have to close its doors if I were not there. But after three months, well let me just say, there is nothing like performing a servant’s humble tasks to take the ‘‘know-it-all’’ right out of a kid. Thinking back on that summer still makes me smile, because I learned a lot about life, about people and that no matter the age, everyone has a story they want to tell.
Those experiences came to mind most recently as I posted a TxDOT summer intern position on social media. Summer interns do receive a salary and we guarantee you will work with professionals who will make sure you learn a lot. And like my volunteer work, an internship could lead to a lifelong career.
My nursing home job was the first place I ever had to communicate with people I didn’t know. I was a shy young girl and learning to communicate with others was tough for me. But it eventually led me to a career in journalism that gave me the opportunity to tell other people’s stories that needed to be told as well as informing the public of important information.
Today, I communicate with a vast number of people in East Texas and work with professionals across the state daily, relaying information and taking part in what TxDOT is all about — connecting you with Texas.
If you are at least 17 and are currently enrolled in high school or college, I invite you to look at the summer internships available at TxDOT. We are currently taking applications for many of them across the state. Visit our website, txdot.gov/Careers, to find jobs available with specific specialties in each that could be a perfect fit for a young adult. I hope you look at the intern positions available in East Texas. The Lufkin District has several already posted. If you have questions, please contact me.
Most young adults only know right now. I know summer plans don’t include what you are going to be doing 20 years from now. But it could all begin to come together through a single experience, like mine did that 13th summer. And being a TxDOT intern could be the best summer you ever have.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
