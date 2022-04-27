The Angelina College Roadrunner baseball program has established itself as a pipeline for players seeking to advance to the next level, including those at the university and professional levels.
With numerous former Roadrunners having earned their way to the next level — including Major League Baseball’s ranks — AC baseball has long been a proven source of locating and developing young talent who launched their careers from the diamonds at Angelina College.
In an effort to find more future Roadrunners, the AC baseball team will hold a pair of evaluation camps for prospective players ages 16 and older in May and June.
Those sessions will take place on Saturday, May 28, and Thursday, June 9, at Poland Field on the Angelina College campus.
Each camp begins at 9 a.m., and the fee for each camp is $40, payable at the gate. Campers may register at the gate beginning at 8:15 (cash only).
The camps will focus on skill evaluation only; there will be no game. Staff will grade on running, arm strength, fielding, hitting and power. Pitchers will throw brief bullpens in order to grade pitches and velocity.
For further information, contact the AC baseball staff at (936) 633-5367 or email head coach Jeff Livin at jlivin@angelina.edu.
Roadrunners hosting Northeast today — The Angelina College Roadrunners will be back in action today as they host Northeast Texas in a doubleheader set for a 1 p.m. start time.
The Roadrunners split a doubleheader with Panola on Saturday, dropping a 14-13 decision before bouncing back for a convincing 12-2 win.
AC’s bats were hot throughout the day with McCrae Kendrick leading the way in the nightcap with two doubles, a single and three RBIs.
Jonathan Dewberry, a Lufkin native, added a pair of singles and an RBI.
Other AC hitters were Heladio Moreno (single, 2 RBIs), Jeffry Mercado (single), Jalen Freeman (double, single, RBI), Landon Roque (2 singles, 3 RBIs), Mason Swidersky (2 singles, RBI) and Tyeler Reed (single). Matthew Tippie pitched a complete game in the pitching circle, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and two walks.
AC hitters in the opener were Kendrick (3 singles, RBI), Luke Haas (2 singles, RBI), Moreno (2 singles, RBI), Mercado (triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs), Dylan Bourgeois (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Parker Mason (single), Ben Penn (single, 2 RBIs), Alec Worden (sinlge), Tyler McCuiston (single), Dewberry (single), Cole Alexander (homer), Jalen Freeman (double, single) and Roque (single, RBI).
