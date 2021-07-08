Recently released statistics show the number of fatalities from people choosing not to wear a seat belt have risen in the Lufkin District, as well as statewide.
There was a 38% increase in fatalities due to unbuckled motorists from 2019 to 2020 in the Lufkin District. In 2019, there were 29 fatal crashes and 51 serious injuries associated with not wearing a seat belt. In 2020, there were 40 fatal crashes and 55 serious injuries associated with not wearing a seat belt. So far in 2021, statistics are trending upward.
Statewide, there was a 16% increase in fatalities associated with unbuckled motorists from 2019 to 2020. In 2019, there were 926 fatalities associated with not wearing a seat belt, compared to 2020, when fatalities increased to 1,073.
“Putting on a seat belt takes only a few seconds and it is the best defense we have should a crash occur,” TxDOT public information officer Rhonda Oaks said. “Buckling up reduces the risk of dying in a crash by up to 45% for front seat vehicle passengers and up to 60% for those riding in a pickup truck.”
With summer driving season in full swing, TxDOT is urging drivers to buckle up. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200.
Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.
To have a child safety seat or booster seat properly installed or checked, or for information about obtaining one, contact Melissa.McKnight@txdot.gov or call 633-4303.
Nov . 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
