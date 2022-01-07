While trying to declutter my closet over the holidays, I came across a real memento I haven’t seen in years.
My old leather jacket.
Yes, it’s just a jacket. Certainly nothing fancy. It’s a little beat-up, with scuffed elbows and spots where the black dye kind of faded. I haven’t worn nor seen it in at least 10 or 12 years. Honestly, I’d forgotten about it since my wife got me a nicer one several years ago.
Just a jacket, but also a great memory — and a great reminder.
In 2002, I graduated SFA with my degree and signed on for my first teaching job. For the previous six years, I’d gone through some stuff. I spent two years recovering from the accident ending my military career and nearly another year waiting for my eventual medical discharge. My health still wasn’t great, so I couldn’t find a decent job. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen next.
When a VA rep approached me about enrolling in college through the vocational rehabilitation program, I was hesitant. I needed a decent income right then, and thinking about the time it would take to earn a degree planted some serious doubts.
But with my employment prospects looking just plain grim, I decided to give it a shot.
For the next three and a half years, I dove into my classes. I loaded up every semester in an effort to finish at least a little quicker.
While in college, I lived off a small stipend from the VA. I’m talking really, really small. As in ramen-noodles-every-meal small. Living-alone-in-an-apartment-complex-serving-as-a-halfway-house small. (I didn’t have roaches. They were scared of the rats.) Having-my-electricity-shut-off-more-than-once small.
I loved school, but I hated my situation. I hated not being able to buy my girls things they wanted and deserved.
I was nearly 40 years old, and basically I was back to living in poverty. I felt ashamed.
When I graduated and landed my first real job since leaving the military, I still hadn’t thought about how my new life would go.
Right after I got my first paycheck, I was walking through a mall in Houston just killing some time after dropping off my daughters. I strolled past a store selling leather goods, and in the window was a black leather jacket with a big “On Sale!” sign in front of it. Yeah, it was marked down considerably, but it was still way out of my league. I stared at the jacket before moving on, wishing I could afford something so nice.
I’d gone about three stores down before it hit me: Wait. I have a real job now. I can actually afford to buy myself something.
I went back inside, tried on the jacket and bought it. Just like that. The first nice thing I’d gotten myself in years.
From there, I went to an actual steakhouse. The first thing I did was scan the menu to see if they served ramen noodles. If so, I was gonna bail.
Then I ordered a steak dinner with all the trimmings. I enjoyed some cold beverages, and I left a really big tip. On my kids’ next visit, I took ’em shopping for whatever they wanted. One would have thought we’d just won the lottery.
Think about it: How bad were things before that I suddenly thought I was living high on the hog on a teacher’s paycheck? It’s all about perspective, right? Socrates understood. He said, “For those who have only known pleasure, less pleasure is pain. For those who know only pain, less pain is pleasure.” No, I sure wasn’t rich, but after some miserable years, I sure felt as if I were.
I’m still not rich. Never will be. But earning my degree has allowed me to live a pretty great life. I got to pick my own career doing something I love. I can pay my bills. I can treat my wife and kids to some nice stuff every once in a while. I have a real home.
I haven’t looked at a ramen noodle in 20 years.
Basically, I have a real quality of life I didn’t think I’d ever have again.
All because of education.
I constantly hear the debate over just how important that “piece of paper” really is. I’m not here to argue. All I know is what I’ve experience firsthand. My whole life changed because of the “piece of paper.”
As this new year gets rolling, I’m hearing again from those who are thinking about giving education a shot. They have the same doubts and worries I did. They also have the same desire I did to change life situations. They want something better.
I try reminding them, if you want more, you’ve gotta do more.
Sure, there are sacrifices. Doing without things for a while. Maybe a few bowls of ramen noodles. Lots of late nights studying and working on assignments. A nagging, ever-present sense of self-doubt — “Can I really do this?” — and plenty of frustration.
I never figured out how to avoid all those feelings. I just know how I felt afterward. Proud of myself for the first time in a long time. Accomplished. Happy.
Best of all? Secure — both financially and professionally. Those are hard feelings to beat.
Is all the work involved in earning a degree really worth it?
It sure was to me.
I’ve got an old, beat-up leather jacket to remind me.
