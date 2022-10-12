Cooler weather and the start of fall beg us to pull out the oranges, yellows and reds. But the most important color this month isn’t on the traditional autumn color palette.
It’s time to think pink.
October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and The Lufkin Daily News is highlighting the occasion by turning our website pink for 31 days as a reminder for women and men to pay closer attention to breast health. We’ll also be publishing a special section Oct. 23 featuring stories on awareness and honoring those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer. We’ll be donating 20% of advertising sales to the indigent care fund.
Breast cancer affects most of our lives in one way or another, with Texas expecting 19,921 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 3,415 deaths among its women in 2022, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Chances are you know a family member or a friend with breast cancer or you might even be struggling with the disease or questioning certain abnormal medical signs related to breast health. Acknowledgement of breast cancer’s existence isn’t enough, though. It takes action and bravery to monitor for and then face and conquer it.
Through Power of Pink! — the largest event of its type in the region — thousands of women have been educated about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, early detection and treatment options. The event started 30 years ago as a small group of ladies gathering to learn more about breast cancer after the death of their friend, Jan Moore.
This year’s luncheon — set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center — will return to its humble beginnings by featuring a delicious meal served in a custom lunch bag. The event also will include door prizes, a raffle and heartwarming moments that will entertain, inspire and provide educational awareness.
Individual tickets are $40 and reserved tables for 10 are $500. For more information or to you reserve a table, call (936) 639-7676. Limited tickets are available at Studio 319 Salon & Boutique and the gift shop at St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin. The keynote speaker will be former Smith County Sheriff J.B. Smith, who spends his retirement after 30-plus years in law enforcement as an author and humorist.
More than 200 patients receive a course of radiation treatment at the Temple Cancer Center each year, with dozens of those patients requiring financial help from the Indigent Care Fund.
“Even the best treatment cannot work if a patient does not have the transportation to get to it,” said Dr. Sid Roberts, board-certified radiation oncologist and medical director of the Temple Cancer Center.
For that reason, much of the money donated to the Indigent Care Fund goes toward addressing unmet transportation needs of cancer patients in particularly vulnerable populations, like East Texas, who are experiencing an unequal burden of cancer.
Contributions to the Indigent Cancer Fund may be mailed to:
Temple Cancer Center
Attn: Indigent Care Fund
1201 W. Frank Ave.
Lufkin, Texas 75904
If you know of someone in need, please contact the Temple Cancer Center at (936) 639-7468.
The American Cancer Society has proven that early detection and improved treatments have been key in helping more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors celebrate a birthday this year.
Let’s join together in spreading breast cancer awareness this month to shed a light on this potentially devastating disease.
