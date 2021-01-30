On Jan. 25, 1839, the Republic of Texas adopted the flag we know and love today: a red and white stripe with a single star set in a sea of blue. Many symbols were discussed to represent our beloved state, but I think that Lone Star meant something special to those who created our state flag.
Every state looks to Texas as the guiding star for different reasons. Our rich history of prudent fiscal policy, limited governance, personal responsibility, private property rights and strong family values are just a few of those reasons.
Our governor recently touted Texas’ nationwide lead in jobs, industry, energy and infrastructure. We are the best state to start a business, homeownership exceeds the national rate and our state’s economy is the ninth largest in the world.
As we celebrate the 182nd anniversary of our Texas flag, my prayer is we continue to serve as a shining star and beacon of opportunity for generations to come.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
The work in Austin continues. A few of the Legislature’s priorities for this session include redistricting, improving access to high-quality health care, improving public safety and bolstering the state’s economy as we continue to deal with the pandemic.
As mentioned in last week’s column, members of the Legislature are eagerly awaiting formal directives from Gov. Greg Abbott that will be given in his State of the State Address set for Monday.
These “emergency items” allow the Legislature to immediately begin conducting public hearings and consider bills on these specific topics.
One of the issues I’m hopeful the governor will include on his list is improving access to broadband across rural Texas. To that end, this past week, after months of work and stakeholder meetings, I filed House Bill 1446 to address this issue and ensure Texas is doing its part to bridge the digital divide.
Back home, my office is working closely with health care authorities, designated vaccine providers and city and county officials to not only increase the amount of vaccines we receive, but shore up our region’s capacity to vaccinate as many folks as possible.
Abbott has just announced that military medical personnel have been deployed to assist in the COVID-19 response in Lufkin.
While this response does not include additional doses of the vaccine, it will provide more nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors for St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin.
For the most up-to-date information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, such as who is eligible to receive a vaccine or where you can receive the vaccine, please visit: dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.
Valentines for veterans
The Veterans Land Board announced a statewide campaign to bring the spirit of Valentine’s Day to the nearly 1,000 Texas veterans residing in state-run nursing homes.
The goal is to show every veteran that our community appreciates their sacrifice and dedication to this great country.
Please join me in this effort to spread love and kindness, after a year of uncertainty and isolation, to the well deserving men and women who have served our nation.
The VLB asks that mailed cards be postmarked no later than Feb. 10 and include “Valentines for Vets” on the mailing address. Your Valentine card can be sent to: Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home, 11466 Honor Lane, Tyler, Texas 75708.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at 634-2762.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.