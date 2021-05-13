Drivers in the south part of Nacogdoches will begin to feel the growing pains Thursday as a major construction project closes Old Lufkin Road for the next two weeks, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The $86.1 million reconfiguration of the U.S. Highway 59 and Loop 224 interchange will require additional traffic changes this month if weather permits, said TxDOT Lufkin District public information officer Rhonda Oaks.
“This is a busy work zone with many moving parts,” she said, urging drivers in the area to slow down and stay alert. “On any work day, motorists will see moving machinery and many workers.”
Old Lufkin Road is scheduled to close to through traffic Thursday and remain closed until May 27 for the addition of a traffic barrier, drainage and temporary pavement along Loop 224.
In addition, work planned May 20 will require the closing of CR 522 at U.S. 59 from 7 a.m. to noon. Local traffic can enter and exit on Press Road, TxDOT officials said.
During the week of May 24, traffic traveling north on U.S. 59 near Spradley Street will be switched to temporary pavement. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph from CR 524 to Spradley Street.
Work began in 2019 on the project, which will include new main lanes and frontage roads for U.S. 59 and directly connect it with Loop 224. Part of the state’s plan to transform U.S. 59 into Interstate 69, the work is expected to be complete in the spring of 2023.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
