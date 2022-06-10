Two of the four children injured in a rollover wreck on Loop 287 Thursday afternoon have been treated and released from local hospitals while an update on the woman and another child was not available Friday afternoon.
The woman and children involved in the accident are Kimberly Green, 30, Mario Loyde, 8, Chasnee Green, 1, and Rimeerah Green, 5, all of Lufkin, though the children told officers they were originally from Florida, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the Lufkin Police Department.
Loyde and Chasnee were treated at local hospitals while Kimberly and Rimeerah were flown to out-of-town hospitals, Pebsworth said.
Kimberly told investigators she had been having car problems and believes that was the reason she left the road, according to Pebsworth.
Kimberly was southbound in the 1000 block of John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin around 3 p.m when her Suburban left the road for an unknown reason, Pebsworth said in the initial crash report.
The vehicle rolled over several times before crashing through a private-property gate, Pebsworth said. It then rolled several more times before coming to rest upright in a brushy field. A crash investigator estimated the vehicle rolled at least seven times based on evidence at the scene, the report states.
Kimberly, Mario and Rimeerah were ejected from the vehicle while Chasnee remained inside the SUV due to a car seat, according to witnesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.