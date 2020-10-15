The city of Lufkin officially appointed Gerald Williamson, the director of public safety, to the city’s management team, according to a city press release.
“My passion has always been public safety but being given the chance to work with so many other employees and divisions in the city is a welcomed bonus,” Williamson said. “Lufkin is a vibrant community full of caring, friendly people. It’s great to be in a position to serve the citizens and have the opportunity make their lives better.”
This move comes as the city seeks to restructure operations. Williamson was moved into the administration office in July, city manager Bruce Green said. He served as the acting deputy city manager alongside assistant city manager Jason Arnold, Green said.
Typically, as public bodies seek to fill positions, empty positions are filled with interim and acting positions, Green said. So in the city of Lufkin, Green was appointed the interim city manager until someone new was hired or he was officially appointed.
In that time, his roles as deputy assistant manager and city attorney were divvied between Williamson and Erika Neill — who both served as acting deputy assistant manager and active city attorney respectively. This meant that if a new city manager was hired, Bruce could resume his work in both positions and Williamson and Neill would go back to what they did before, Green said.
“But when I was appointed last week to city manager, then that arrangement had worked so well,” Green said about Neill and Williamson. “Administration worked so well through the budget that I asked Williamson to stay and to be appointed as an assistant city manager to join Jason Arnold. We have divided oversight responsibilities accordingly.”
Neill’s position will be decided in the next council meeting, Green said.
Williamson began working for the Lufkin Police Department in 1987 and worked on patrol, in narcotics, as a criminal investigator and in support service sections until 2009, when he was appointed assistance police chief, according to his biography on the the city of Lufkin website. he was chosen for director of public safety after a city restructuring in 2018.
Williamson will share responsibilities with Arnold, who was appointed assistant city manager in 2019, the press release said. Williamson will continue to oversee public safety and will begin overseeing administration. While this appointment does mean more responsibilities on Williamson’s shoulders, it does not mean a raise. The city is not in a position to offer that, Green said.
“This position does not come with a raise,” Green said. “Gerald is one of the most selfless public servants in the city of Lufkin, and we’re very fortunate to have those people in administration.”
Arnold will continue to watch over public works, which also includes engineering — a large task in and of itself, Green said.
