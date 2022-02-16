Yes, I know a lot of famous people. But you probably don’t know them.
During my working years in the media, I met some famous and not-so-famous people, from national politicians to professional athletes and even a few famous criminals. After being in a Netflix show and having my five seconds of fame on national news, I have come to realize that most of the famous people I know are right here in East Texas.
These people stand up and show up whenever and wherever they are needed. We not only have some of the best employees in the state right here in the TxDOT Lufkin District, but there also are a few famous ones.
We brag about the fact that we had the best truck driver in the state several years in a row, determined by our annual Truck ‘‘Road-eo.’’ This event determines not only the best drivers, but those who know every safety protocol and follow them.
We have award winners in our design section who have been recognized across the state for taking a project with difficult challenges and smoothing the way to a safe, reliable roadway through accurate, exceptional designing.
We have a safety team that keeps the Lufkin District reminded of what it takes to stay safe, on and off the job. They remind us enough that it has stuck in our heads and the district is rated yearly with some of the best safety rankings in the state.
We have environmentalists who not only work ahead of the design teams to ensure the safety of any animals that live in or near our projects, but they ensure the dignity and preservation in appropriate methods of any archeological discoveries that might be found on construction projects.
The Lufkin District is built on the shoulders of some great men and women. There are many who have been honored with state awards throughout our history.
But I also know famous people who haven’t necessarily been recognized statewide. I call them famous heroes. Like those who stopped in a heavy rain event to help a couple stranded in floodwaters.
An elderly woman who had fallen in her front yard unseen by passing motorists, but her cries were heard by two nearby maintenance employees.
It’s the hero who is the first to stop at a crash scene to help an accident victim and the ones who keep our district grounds safe and ready for visitors.
It’s the ones who stop their work, take off their hard hats and show respect for a passing funeral procession. It’s those who are always on call 24/7 and go to help clear a roadway in freezing temperatures or monitor the safety of motorists near a crash scene. It’s the one who buys toys with his own money all year, just to give them away to children every Christmas.
I could go on and on telling you about the heroes and famous people I know who make life better for us each day by building and maintaining a safe, reliable transportation system.
But I encourage you to get to know them. You see them going about their work near the roadways each day. We hope you will choose to travel those roadways in a safe manner. Buckle up, put the phone down and give them a smile and a wave. They are famous.
