The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas will celebrate its 52nd annual PowWow on Friday and Saturday.
The Tribe invites members of the East Texas community to join Tribal citizens for food, music and dancing, as well as an opportunity to learn more about Native American culture.
The Alabama-Coushatta Reservation is located between Livingston and Woodville. The PowWow will be held at the Tribe’s Reservation Ballpark. Admission is $7 per day, but free for guests age 6 and younger. Seating is limited, so those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday. Alcohol will not be allowed at the event.
A PowWow is a social gathering of tribal nations, and the Alabama-Coushatta PowWow began in 1966. The PowWow also serves as a homecoming for tribal members who live away from the reservation.
Spectators will enjoy Native American dancing, cuisine and arts and crafts. Tribal dancers and singers coming from throughout the United States and Canada will compete for prize money.
“We look forward to welcoming our friends and neighbors to our Reservation for this year’s PowWow,” said Ricky Sylestine, chairman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas Tribal Council.
“This is a great opportunity to witness beautiful tribal dances and music and to learn about our culture and traditions. Our Tribe loves to come together with our community for this event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.