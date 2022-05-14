I admit, I’ve been somewhat depressed lately. I find myself glued to the news and social media, obsessed with national and international politics and events, unable to understand the level of animosity and hatred between people. You feel it, too. The national trend toward selfishness and isolation into special interest camps threatens to destroy community. And then I look around Lufkin and refuse to believe all hope is lost.
On May 4, I attended a ribbon cutting for an innovative partnership between Angelina College and Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin — a global aerospace and defense company — employs more than 500 people in Lufkin, where they manufacture components for several guided missile programs. Working with Angelina College, they created a new manufacturing skills training lab in AC’s Technology and Workforce Center, where students can receive college credit and qualify for an electronics assembler certificate. Certificate graduates will be eligible to follow an accelerated hiring schedule with Lockheed Martin. Those continuing on to get an associate’s degree have even more options.
The ribbon cutting was a community celebration. Mayor Mark Hicks was there, as well as state Rep. Trent Ashby, Chamber CEO and president Tara Watson-Watkins, AC board members (of which I am one), representatives of the college and Lockheed Martin, and local and regional business development and community leaders. It was a beautiful sight.
As Hicks noted, “Lockheed Martin wins by utilizing the unique training opportunities here at Angelina College to create the best trained employees in all of Lockheed Martin. Angelina College wins by educating workers on the latest in workforce technology.”
What was so heartwarming about the event was that it represented in a concrete way the coming together of community entities and people to accomplish much more than anything anyone could do individually or even as separate institutions. It has been said many times and in many ways that Lufkin is a generous and unique community — one that is full of philanthropic and committed people. We have so much in this county because people get together and make things happen, often with generous support of local foundations. But it is people first and foremost who make it happen.
Take the recent Angelina Benefit Rodeo. According to Chase Luce, president of the Lufkin Host Lions Club, the rodeo deploys an army of hundreds of volunteers and raises nearly $200,000 to distribute annually for the benefit of numerous local organizations, including the Lufkin State Supported Living Center. You can think of many other volunteer-driven arts and civic organizations, museums, churches, the Salvation Army, CISC, the East Texas Food Bank, etc., that do great work in our community by helping others and improving our quality of life.
Alexis de Tocqueville, a French aristocrat in the early 1800s, traveled the young United States and collected his observations and reflections in a two-volume tome ‘‘Democracy in America.’’ In describing what was unique about the United States, he wrote:
‘‘Americans of all ages, all conditions, all minds constantly unite. Not only do they have commercial and industrial associations in which all take part, but they also have a thousand other kinds: religious, moral, grave, futile, very general and very particular, immense and very small; Americans use associations to give fêtes, to found seminaries, to build inns, to raise churches, to distribute books, to send missionaries to the antipodes; in this manner they create hospitals, prisons, schools. Finally, if it is a question of bringing to light a truth or developing a sentiment with the support of a great example, they associate. Everywhere that, at the head of a new undertaking, you see the government in France and a great lord in England, count on it that you will perceive an association in the United States.’’
When it comes to getting something done — especially on the local level — we do not rely on the government when we can take care of it ourselves. Certainly government has a role in society, but so does volunteerism and philanthropy. At a time when we are increasingly depressed about national and world events, it is even more important to focus on what we can accomplish right here at home. Heck, it might just be the key to solving the world’s problems. Attorney and columnist David French modernized and expanded on de Tocqueville’s comments:
“It is here (in community) that we find meaning and purpose. It is here that we build friendships and change lives. ... To do the big thing — to heal our land —we have to do the small things. ... For those who think and obsess about politics, this shift from big to small is hard. It’s hard to think that how you love your friends (this community) might be more important to our nation (than national political positions, votes, or corporate activism).”
So what can you do? Find an organization and get involved. Find a place to share your time, talent and treasure with others. As I often have ended my columns, it boils down to loving God and loving your neighbor. Words are cheap (and meaningless) unless action follows. We cannot “Love Lufkin” — much less our nation and our world — without getting involved right here at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.