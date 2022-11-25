I’m trying to write a column the day before Thanksgiving so it can run in the newspaper the day after Thanksgiving. If I read over it again Friday morning, it’s either gonna look like I’m clairvoyant — or an idiot.

Fine. I’ll do it anyway. I’m going to make some predictions regarding the next couple of days, and we’ll see how accurate I am come Friday.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.

