I’m trying to write a column the day before Thanksgiving so it can run in the newspaper the day after Thanksgiving. If I read over it again Friday morning, it’s either gonna look like I’m clairvoyant — or an idiot.
Fine. I’ll do it anyway. I’m going to make some predictions regarding the next couple of days, and we’ll see how accurate I am come Friday.
For tomorrow (or yesterday if you read this on Friday), I predict a whole lot of social media posting complete with pics of food. Lots and lots of food. Anyone who spent Wednesday and Thursday in the kitchen — or in the backyard next to the grill — preparing food for all the guests deserves to have his or her work displayed for the world to see.
I predict I won’t be one of the people to whom those tributes are dedicated. I can’t cook, and I have sons-in-law to manage the grill. I’ll happily share pics of my beverage bottles, but those will be the extent of my contributions.
I also foresee plenty of posts of family reunions. It’s sad, but when our kids grow up and decide to live their own lives, it often means a life somewhere slightly distant from the parents. Unfortunately for some folks, Thanksgiving is one of the only times of the year when family members have the same days off and the opportunity to travel. I love seeing those pics.
On the flip side, however, are the families who live apart for a reason. Simply put, they just don’t get along, but they’ll try to gather anyway for the sake of the holiday (or the free food). I always hope they can work things out long enough for the food to disappear, but it doesn’t always happen.
Those posts then become pretty entertaining if you’re as twisted as I am. Old Uncle Cletus and young nephew Bubba are still hanging onto that 15-year-old grudge, and their bitter banter at the table is better than anything on reality TV.
Or tune into Aunt Mabel and Aunt Junie Bug as they accuse one another of stealing the recipe for the tater salad. (It was Granny’s recipe, but neither of these women are about to admit such a thing in front of a whole house full of people.)
I predict whisperings of downright scandalous accusations: “She didn’t really make that herself. I saw the can fall out of her car when she got out.” “Dad bought those ribs from the barbecue joint down the road. He just put ’em on the grill a few minutes ago so he’d have an excuse to drink his first beer before 9 a.m.”
“Did you hear? She puts raisins in her potato salad.”
Scandalous, I tell you.
I’m forecasting a morning of parades on TV, with grownups trying to entice little ones into joining what has long been a family tradition. Some kids will find the parades entertaining, while other little ones think big floaty things hovering above a street are either terrifying or boring — especially compared to the graphics on their iPads or other tablets.
As an old dude, I predict there will be numerous musical acts lip-synching — I mean, performing — in the parades, and I won’t know a single one of ’em. I keep hoping Led Zeppelin will crank out a Thanksgiving Day tune so they can ride a parade float, but it hasn’t happened yet.
No doubt there’ll be grumbling from the men as the parade stretches a little too close to kickoff for the day’s first football game. Never mind that the first Thanksgiving Day game always features the Detroit Lions, who once again are suffering a bad season — meaning the first game is probably gonna be boring. But hey, we sports fans are just trying to get revved up for the traditional Thanksgiving Day Dallas Cowboys’ game. The Detroit game is just an appetizer. (Says the very same men who, immediately after eating too much and retiring to the living room, will fall asleep and miss at least three quarters of the Cowboys game they were fighting to watch.)
Later in the evening, there’ll be even more football, but now that the turkey’s down to nothing but bones and we men are resorting to licking the bottoms of the pie plates, the women will declare it’s time for Christmas. Some women will use forklifts to drag their lazy, overfed husbands out of their chairs and into whatever storage area houses the Christmas decorations. Someone — probably a non-football fan — will suggest watching a Christmas movie right danged now — as if we’re not gonna have at least another full month of those before Christmas morning.
Somebody’s kids are gonna cry if the men choose football over Buddy the Elf. The men grudgingly will acquiesce — and the kids will fall asleep before Narwhal tells Buddy he hopes he finds his dad.
As the movie plays and the football doesn’t, some of the very people who forced the big elf onto the screen will proceed to ignore him while diving into the idea of Black Friday shopping. Sure, they’ll start out online, but after a few mugs of more nog than egg, they’re gonna wanna hit those stores full-speed. So what if every year there are videos of massive fights breaking out over a $99 TV? Who cares if we know some of those deals are way too good to be true? “Yes, the TV is $99. No, we’re only selling two of ’em.” Those nogged up ladies are amped about saving money, even if whatever they save is probably going to go toward bail money.
Finally, the day will come to an end. I don’t know how everyone else will end theirs, so I’ll just predict my own end of the day.
No matter how the day unfolds, I’ll go to bed with ears ringing and head pounding. I’ll feel lucky to have such a full belly — and heart.
And I’ll wait until Friday afternoon to bail Uncle Cletus, Aunt Mabel and Aunt Junie Bug out of jail.
I’m gonna want all the leftovers I can get for myself.
