Man, imagine getting paid for being wrong. I’d be a million billionaire a million billion times over if that were the case.
Just ask my wife. Or our kids, who have learned to ask me for advice — just so they can do the opposite. They know whatever I’m saying probably ain’t right.
Then imagine not just getting paid for being wrong, but also getting paid a butt-load of money for it. I’m talking millions of dollars just for saying something dumb.
I say dumb stuff for free all the time. It’s not fair.
Finally, imagine getting paid those large amounts of Benjamins for saying dumb stuff — in public. Not in the privacy of our own homes, where I say most of my wrong stuff. But right out in public for everyone to hear.
This really is a great country. But it still ain’t fair.
We average Joes and Josephines wouldn’t stay employed long if we constantly blasted the first things out of our mouths. We know to activate our brains before we engage our mouths.
At least most of us know.
So how in the world are there folks out there making so much money doing something the rest of us try so hard to avoid?
One answer: Hot takes.
Yeah, this (to me, anyway) is a relatively new term. If it existed years ago, I never heard of it. One definition describes a hot take as a “strongly worded” opinion. From what I hear most of the time, it’s also a synonym for bovine excrement.
Here’s how it goes: A man or woman with a microphone can summon the most outrageous, ridiculous statement, blast it out on the airwaves and sit back waiting for the reaction. True, most of their spewed garbage is there for no other reason than to provoke a reaction, but some of them actually seem to buy into their own drivel.
As a guy who spends time soaking up both current events and sports, my listening displeasure falls into both categories.
For example, one of those motor mouths might claim — in their all-knowing manner of dispensing their mess — that some little-known player is greater than Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth and Tom Brady combined.
Even knowing what they’re doing, I’ll be all like, “Wait, what did he just say?” See? The big mouth got a reaction from me. He or she then can sit back and field calls or social media posts, which was exactly the point in the first place. The more feedback they get, however negative, the higher their ratings. And, of course, the higher their pay.
I can deal with outrageous opinions. Opinions are like ... um ... belly buttons. Everybody’s got one.
What can get me grinding glass with my teeth are the uninformed opinions. There’s no effort whatsoever in ensuring there’s at least a little basis to the statements. As long as it’s got volume, why should they care whether they’re right or wrong?
They’re gonna get paid obscene amounts either way.
I don’t seek those programs intentionally. If I hear one, it’s because my remote-control trigger finger is a little slow to find the “mute” button. There are several big-name broadcasters out there whose mere voices give me the cringes from Hades.
One guy can’t hold a conversation in a normal tone. He’s gotta shout everything while jabbing his finger in my face through the TV screen. The average guy (people like you and me) wouldn’t tolerate such a thing in a face-to-face situation. We’d yank that finger off and hang it on a key ring or something. We don’t do face jabs.
The same guy has been wrong more times than I can count. He’s pontificated on the impact of players in an upcoming game — and more than once, he either had the player on the wrong team, or he mentioned a player who wasn’t even in the league at the time.
What are the repercussions for someone like him being so wrong (and so loud and public about it)?
He makes a few million dollars per year. He gets aired on more than one program. He’s everywhere.
Contrast his situation with ours. How many times could we be so wrong in our jobs and still expect to draw a paycheck? Not very danged long, I can tell you that much.
Another mouthy millionaire recently made disparaging comments about junior college athletics. Sprayed those words as if he knew what he was talking about.
The problem(s) with his comments are numerous. I’ve worked with JUCO sports for nearly 20 years. I’ve never once witnessed anything like he described.
Even worse, what he said was proof he’s probably never attended a JUCO game of any sport.
So why did he feel he had the expertise to comment?
He didn’t, and he probably knew it when he said it, but hey, “hot take,” right?
Mouth engaged before brain activated. Classic.
Since the higher-ups at those networks still haven’t called me for my input, these “hot takers” appear here to stay. Personally, I’d suggest one of those “delay” features where whatever the on-screen fool says is delayed long enough for someone to fact-check it. How much would actually get airtime then? Probably not much.
It won’t happen. Clearly, being loud and wrong is far more lucrative then being quiet and right.
I’ll just have to do what I always try to do.
Get a little quicker with the “mute” button. Hide the glass I want to chew. Pretend those big mouths are just as broke as the rest of us.
Or, if I slip up and hear something stupid, I can find a corner somewhere.
Sometimes, we just need some cooling off from the heat of those ridiculous “hot takes.”
