Four of the city’s nine water wells went back online shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday after crews connected two to generators and two had power restored by Oncor.
Lufkin city manager Bruce Green and city councilman Mark Hicks said the four will push water to the city’s main system and begin to fill the above ground tanks.
“The wells fill the city’s ground tanks and then water is pumped to the elevated tanks that residents can see,” Green said.
However, both said residents need to continue to conserve water because these four wells can only provide about half of what the city uses on a normal day.
We believe water will return to City of Lufkin households by mid- to late-afternoon today, according to a release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth. A boil water notice remains in effect, she said.
The city also is coordinating with Brookshire Brothers on a water drive on the north side of the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Citizens can drive through and pick up two cases of water per vehicle at no cost. The drive will begin at 11 a.m. today.
“This will give us a good start,” Green said “Please continue to conserve water. There is no need to drip your faucets in this weather; leave your cabinet doors open.”
Green also asked residents not to turn their water back on until the leaks are repaired.
“This is critical,” he said. “We (city crews) saw scores of breaks people don’t know about, and if they turn the water back on before those are corrected, we will be in the same situation.”
The city set up a phone bank taking calls about water leaks and a crew will be sent out immediately to turn the water off, Hicks said.
The phone number to the phone bank is 633-0356.
Pebsworth offered a few water conservation tips:
■ Limit water use to necessities
■ Take short showers
■ Delay clothes washing if possible
■ Don’t leave the water running while brushing your teeth
■ We also ask that you continue to monitor your homes and businesses for water leaks. As service returns, the city will start to see leaks that were masked by low water pressure and freezing temperatures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.