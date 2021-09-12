Diboll ISD will be educating the community on suicide prevention with training sessions followed by a “Walk for Hope” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lumberjack Stadium.
Community members, parents and students are encouraged to take part in the district’s “5 Steps to Help Others Struggling” training. The first session will be via Zoom at 1 p.m. and another will be in person at 6 p.m. at the Diboll Family Education Center.
The training will be focused on suicide facts and statistics, how to help and approach someone struggling with suicidal thoughts, warning signs that someone could be suicidal and self-care strategies, counselor and family literacy director Shawna Neal said. This will be the district’s fifth year doing these training sessions, she said.
The district trains its staff every year in mental health awareness, Neal said. Part of that training is teaching them an action plan to help students with mental health issues, which they will be incorporating in these sessions, she said.
“Our school has made a commitment to make suicide prevention an annual training each September,” she said. “We’re committed to educating our students, our staff and community on the issue of suicide prevention as well as mental health awareness.”
The school not only will be giving the community the chance to learn about suicide awareness but also will be giving it a chance to honor those who have been lost with the “Walk for Hope.” This is the first year the school has done this, Neal said. They normally hold a fundraiser but wanted to introduce the walk, she said.
The idea came from former suicide-awareness events, Neal said. Over the past five years, the school has had guest speakers who mentioned doing an event like this, and organizers thought this year would be a good year to try to reach the community, she said.
“Our goal this year is to help start that conversation and give hope as well as walk side-by-side to support each other as well as those that have lost others because of suicide,” she said. “We want to remember those that have lost loved ones and support our community in that effort.”
To sign up for the training sessions or the Walk for Hope, visit tinyurl.com/2esz6ejx.
